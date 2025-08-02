Top-80 High School Basketball Recruit Brandon Bass Jr. Reveals Top 3 schools
Brandon Bass Jr, out of Windermere Preparatory School in Windermere, Florida, he has announced he is down to three schools in the final stages of his recruitment.
Bass Jr, the son of 12-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Brandon Bass will shift his focus on these three schools: Florida State, LSU, and Purdue.
Brandon Bass Jr. Two Official Visits Scheduled This Fall
The 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard will take two official visits this fall where his first visit will be Florida State on August 29th, followed by a visit with LSU sometime in September, according to 247Sports before announcing his college decision.
Bass previously took a visit to LSU back in 2023, as well as making an official visit to Purdue back in March, where he told On3's Joe Tipton, “I talk with the assistant coaches there a lot, and have been to some of our practices. We’ve got a good relationship. They think I can come in and fit that type role.”
Brandon Bass Jr. Is An Elite Scorer
During the 2024-2025 season, Bass was averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40% from the field and 33% from the three-point line. Throughout his high school career, Bass has averaged 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from behind the three-point line.
During a game back in January, Bass set the school record for most points in a single game with 43 against Centennial.
Brandon Bass Jr. A Highly Ranked Prospect in Class Of 2026
Bass Jr. is rated as the No. 81 player in the nation, the No. 12-ranked shooting guard, and the No. 16 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Brandon Bass Jr. Nearing College Commitment
There hasn't been a set date for when Bass will be announcing his college commitment, but expect it to come following his official visits this fall and before the start of his senior season.
