Top Florida High School QB Joining Defending State Champions
One of the top underclassmen quarterback prospects in Florida high school football is transferring.
Nate Merrell Jr., a Class of 2028 signal caller, announced on social media that he will continue his high school career at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Merrell most recently played for Immaculata-La Salle High School.
“With much prayer… I will be transferring to St. Thomas,” Merrell posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Nate Merrell Jr. Led Immaculata-La Salle To 12-1 Record
As a sophomore, Merrell led the Royals to a 12-1 record, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,779 yards. He tossed 24 touchdowns and had just four interceptions on 195 pass attempts, adding 341 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder is a multi-sport standout, as he also plays baseball where he has been recorded at having a 90 mile-per-hour fastball.
Merrell currently holds offers from both Florida International and UCF. He is slated to compete with Cody Conness for the starting position at St. Thomas Aquinas after the graduation of starter Mason Mallory.
This past year, Merrell had at least one passing touchdown in all but one game for the Royals, including three straight games with three passing scores to begin the season.
He went over 200 yards twice and had a completion percentage of .60 or better in five games, highlighted by a 10 of 11 performance for 127 yards and three touchdowns vs. Somerset Academy.
St. Thomas Aquinas captured the 17th Florida high school football state championship all-time this past fall, which also marked the seventh straight for the program. They defeated Lakeland in the Class 5A final for a second consecutive year.