Top South Florida High School Baseball Prospects Catching MLB Scouts’ Attention for 2025 Draft
Area scouts are combing South Florida for baseball players worthy of being taken in the 2025 MLB Draft.
While most of the top talent will be headed to college, scouts are still doing their due diligence, getting as many looks on players as possible. Most of the players the evaluators are looking at now will be draft possibilities in the upcoming years, after they get some college experience.
When it comes to baseball, there aren’t only a small percentage of sure bets. But there’s also no shortage of talented players in the area who have the potential to develop into future pros.
High School On SI has been tracking the talent in the area, and will be rolling out stories on players to watch, and players who are catching the attention of Major League teams.
In no particular order, here are five South Florida players who could find themselves taken in the 20-round MLB Draft in the summer:
Alan Soler, LHP, True North Classical Academy
Talk about fast-rising stock. No player in South Florida is gaining as much attention right now as Soler, the 6-foot-3 left-hander committed to Central Florida. The way Soler is throwing has some projecting the southpaw will be taken in the top two rounds. Soler really opened eyes when he beat four-time defending state champion, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, in the first week of the season. His fastball has been up to 92 mph, and it sits in the 88-90 mph range. His breaking pitches are filthy, as well. Soler is the son of former MLB pitcher, Alay Soler, who had a brief stay in the big leagues with the New York Mets in 2006. In his last start, a loss to American Heritage, Soler pitched in front of about 10 scouts. The end result wasn’t great, with True North losing, 13-3. Don’t read too much into Soler’s line: six runs (but only two earned) in 3 1/3 innings. A couple of errors were really costly. The lefty still struck out eight, and his fastball again was 88-92 mph. Considering Soler’s projectability, scouts are impressed.
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Off to a blazing start, Malvasio has five home runs, which as of last Saturday, were the most in the nation, according to MaxPreps. The right-fielder is also committed to Central Florida. Listed at 6-foot-3, 189-pounds, Malvasio has shown massive power to the middle of the field. A plus for him is he’s facing high velocity seemingly every game, which is preparing him for the next levels. On Wednesday, in the Raiders’ 3-1 loss at Stoneman Douglas, Malvasio was up against Eagles’ lefty, Gio Rojas, one of the top juniors in the country. Rojas’ fastball was 93-95 mph. After a couple of strikeouts against the hard-throwing southpaw, Malvasio drove a double to the opposite-field in his third at-bat. In the game, Malvasio also robbed Drew Freeman of a home run, with an outstanding catch, where he almost completely toppled over the wall.
Mario Magana, INF/OF, Columbus
Regarded as the best hitter in Miami-Dade County, Magana is batting .400 at this point in the season. A switch-hitter, Magana has terrific bat speed, and bat to ball skills. The question is where will he play? Listed as a shortstop, insiders believe the University of Miami commit is destined for the outfield.
Dylan Dubovik, OF/RHP, American Heritage
One of the top power hitters in the state, Dubovik hits monstrous home runs. Becoming more of a consistent hitter is what teams are looking for from the Miami recruit. Pitching is another option for Dubovik, who had his fastball clocked at 92 mph in his last start.
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
A left-handed hitting infielder who plays third base at Doral, but he could also play second base. Milano is batting .333, and has the ability to tap into some power. The swing has some lift in it, which has raised some concerns among scouts. Still, there is plenty of upside that has the Miami recruit drawing attention from the pros.