Top South Florida high school senior baseball players we are following in 2025
As the regular season winds down in South Florida high school baseball, many of the top players are stepping up.
High School on SI has been tracking all the action, and it’s time to single out 12 senior position players (no pitchers in this article) who are worth following with the district and regional tournaments around the corner.
Players who have our attention are:
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
With his home run on Tuesday at Cardinal Gibbons, Malvasio increased his season total to 10, which is tops in the nation (as of the publishing of this article) according to MaxPreps. The Central Florida commit has 22 RBIs and is batting .377. It’s easy to see why MLB teams consider him as a potential draft pick in the summer.
Drew Freeman, C, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Ranked No. 1 in our state poll, the Eagles on Tuesday night defeated national power, Jesuit (7-4), in Tampa. Freeman is a big reason Douglas once again is a state championship contender. Committed to Louisville, Freeman leads the Eagles in batting average (.481), plus he has five doubles, three triples and two home runs. The senior is an exceptional leader, and he handles one of the top pitching staffs in the country masterfully.
Eddie Marshall, C, Cardinal Gibbons
Record-wise, it’s been a bit of a rough season for the Cardinals, a state champion in 2024. Still, Marshall has enjoyed a terrific season, leading his team with a .381 batting average, while connecting on six home runs.
RJ Machado, 3B, American Heritage
A steady leader, and consistent performer, Machado is hitting .317 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs, along with playing solid defense.
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
The left-handed hitting third baseman and Miami recruit is enjoying a strong senior season, hitting .462 with five doubles and six home runs. Milano is an impact player.
Mario Magana, INF, Columbus
In terms of just hitting, many regard Magana as the best in Miami-Dade County. The Miami recruit has a .339 batting average as well as six doubles and a home run.
Danny Machado, SS, Archbishop McCarthy
The switch-hitting shortstop has a .460 batting average with three home runs, and the Florida Atlantic recruit has heated up of late. After a slow start, the Mavericks are starting to show improvement, with Machado leading the way.
Carlos Lugo, OF, Calvary Christian Academy
Committed to Campbell, Lugo is batting an impressive .519 in his senior season. The left-handed hitter also has nine doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs.
Max Burkholz, OF, North Broward Prep
A left-handed hitter with a knack for getting on base, Burkholz is batting .535 and he leads his team with 18 runs scored.
Carl Calixte, CF, Cardinal Newman
When you talk about a tough out, Calixte comes to mind. The center fielder is hitting .370, and he’s walked 10 times, while striking out just 12 times.
Angel Garcia, C, True North Classical Academy
The Titans have been one of the better teams in South Florida, and Garcia has been a huge contributor. The catcher is hitting .364 with three homers and 16 RBIs.
Ryan Senecal, OF, Jupiter
The Miami-Dade College commit has been a run producer for the Warriors, batting .371 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.