Undefeated Glades Central faces off against Sebring: Live score updates

The Raiders of 'Muck City' take their undefeated record to Firemen's Fields to take on the Blue Streaks

Andy Villamarzo

Glades Central s Victor Butts is tackled by Lions junior Matt McPherson after a nice open-field catch across the middle (Sept. 1, 2023).
Glades Central s Victor Butts is tackled by Lions junior Matt McPherson after a nice open-field catch across the middle (Sept. 1, 2023).

For the first time since 2011, the Glades Central Raiders are off to a 6-0 start and it's brought back memories of the storied program's past.

The Raiders will head towards the Heartlands region of the state when they take on the Sebring Blue Streaks (4-2). With both clubs playing at a high level this season, it looks to be one of the better matchups on the Week 9 slate in the Sunshine State.

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

