Undefeated Glades Central faces off against Sebring: Live score updates
For the first time since 2011, the Glades Central Raiders are off to a 6-0 start and it's brought back memories of the storied program's past.
The Raiders will head towards the Heartlands region of the state when they take on the Sebring Blue Streaks (4-2). With both clubs playing at a high level this season, it looks to be one of the better matchups on the Week 9 slate in the Sunshine State.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Glades Central
Sebring
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl