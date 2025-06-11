USA Baseball names Bishop Verot head coach Casey Scott 2025 15U National Team manager
Baseball is in Casey Scott’s blood. Teaching the game to some of its best young athletes is what he was seemingly born to do.
He’s been pretty good at it. In his seventh year as head baseball coach at Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida), Scott oversaw a program that went 32-3 and spent a good chunk of the season ranked inside of the High School On SI national high school baseball top 25 rankings. The Vikings wound up reaching the semifinals of the FHSAA 3A Baseball State Championships.
Now - for the first time since taking over at Bishop Verot in 2019 - he will be managing another program. Relax. He's not leaving the Vikings. Scott will be spending Florida's high school offseason managing the USA Baseball 15U National Team.
USA Baseball tabbed him as its 2025 15U skipper on Monday.
While his mettle as a coach was decided long ago, Scott will be adding to an already impressive resume. While he has worked in various capacities with USA Baseball since 2019 – most recently serving as pitching coach for the 15U National Team in the International Friendship Series in both 2023 and 2024 – this will be Scott’s first foray managing one of its clubs.
“This is an incredible honor – both humbling and exciting. This opportunity is only possible because of the group of people I’ve had the chance to work with during my time at USA Baseball,” Scott said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful to have worked alongside them, and they will all share in the success we achieve. I am committed to guiding this group with passion and pride. We’ll strive to reach the standard set by previous teams while blazing our own path to glory.”
Scott has also served time as pitching coach for the 14U National Team Development Program and has coached in four 15U National Team training camps. Prior success with those groups has made Scott a practical fixture around the USA program since 2019.
His pitching staff with the 15U squad was practically perfect in five International Friendship Series games. In five games Team USA’s staff pitched a pair of no-hitters and struck out 61 batters while allowing only 8 hits and 6 walks while racking up 61 strikeouts.
“We are thrilled to have Casey as our manager in 2025 after serving on the 15U staff last summer,” Ben Kelly, 15U National Team Program Director, said in a release. “Casey’s hard work and dedication was a crucial factor in our dominant run against Australia in 2024. We know he will continue to provide the best experience for our players and staff as we look forward to competition in August.”
Since taking over the Vikings’ program and guiding them to a 13-14 record in his first season, Scott has taken the program to impressive heights. He guided the Vikings to a 3-3 mark during the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season, then went 19-9 in 2021. After 16 wins in 2022 and 19 more in 2023, the Vikings went 25-6 in 2024.
Scott is 157-56 in his career at Bishop Verot. And his Vikings figure to be pretty good for the foreseeable future. His staff this season pitched to a collective 32-3 mark with a 1.43 ERA with 287 strikeouts and 87 walks. Of the 10 pitchers who saw time on the mound, only one was a senior (Owen Rardin – 1-0, 2.93 ERA in 10 appearances). Juniors Joey Lawson (9-1, 0.72 ERA), Nick Raber (6-0, 0.49) and Tyler Reeder (8-1, 1.35) are expected to join sophomore Boston Selig (3-1, 0.90) as returners in 2026.
After a playing career at State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport, Scott began his first foray into coaching there in 2009. He then had coaching stops with the Syracuse Jr. Chiefs (New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) – where he was named Coach of the Year – and as an assistant coach at SUNY at Cortland from 2010-2013.