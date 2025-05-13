National high school baseball top 25 rankings (05/12/2025)
As the baseball season winds down, so too will these rankings. Teams will have one more week to jockey into their final positions here, as next week we will unveil our final top 25 team rankings for the 2025 high school season.
As we anticipated, there were a bunch of changes to the rankings this week as many states in warmer climates will be wrapping up their state playoffs in the coming days. There were some stunning playoff upsets that ended seasons prematurely and a thrilling Florida playoff matchup between two of our top 25 teams that lived up to its hype.
We had one new team enter our rankings this week, as Crespi (Encino, California) debuts inside the top 20 and faces a first-round bye in Quadrant 4 of California's CIF Southern Section Division I Playoffs.
Follow High School On SI for all of the latest high school sports scores, news and live updates.
National high school baseball top 25 rankings
May 12, 2025
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Final record: 24-1 (Season ended Apr. 25)
Previous ranking: 1
The Ascenders wrapped up their season on Apr. 25, finishing strong on a 15-game winning streak and picked up 12 wins this year against opponents who would have fit into our top 50. Stacked with talent from top to bottom on their roster, the Ascenders hit .366 as a team while 12 different pitchers saw time on the mound and pitched to a collective 1.54 ERA. The ace of the staff, Chase Bentley, had a big hand, er arm, in all of that. He went 10-0 on the bump this year with a 0.94 ERA, 62 strikeouts and only five walks in 59.2 innings. The offense was led by Dean Moss (.471/.611/1.282) and Sean Gamble (.413/.484/1.310), while Kelvyn Paulino and Nate Eisfelder each batted .371. Eisfelder and Gamble led the team with four home runs apiece and Paulino cracked three.
2. Corona (Corona, California)
Current record: 25-2
Previous ranking: 2
The Panthers are idle after earning a first-round bye in the CIF Southern Section Division I playoff. They’re the No. 1 seed and will face either Cypress or Los Osos in the second round next Tuesday after a long layoff.
3. Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Current record: 34-2
Previous ranking: 3
We thought the Eagles might have their first real challenge in Wednesday’s Georgia’s Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals last week going up against a tough Parkview squad. But no. The Eagles smashed the Panthers in a doubleheader on Wednesday, 6-0, 15-1. Matthew Sharman was the hero in Game 1, pitching a 1-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Centerfielder Trevor Condon homered and doubled in the win, while Cam Boulanger hit a 2-run homer and Keller Foster had two hits. The nightcap, and series-clinching win, wasn’t close. Deion Cole, who doubled in Game 1, led the way in Game 2, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a 2-run home run and 4 RBI. Jackson Rose picked up the win on the mound after allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
4. Puyallup (Puyallup, Washington)
Current record: 23-0
Previous ranking: 4
The buildup for the war of Vikings ended with a swift thud as Puyallup bludgeoned the Curtis Vikings 11-0 and then swiped another win from Sumner 11-7 on Wednesday. Mason Pike continued to be very good at baseball, as he started Tuesday’s game on the mound and pitched five scoreless on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run. Riley Sanoy doubled and led the team with 4 RBI, while Keagan Soliza had two doubles and Gage Thompson and Brayden Landry added two hits and 2 RBI each. Puyallup jumped out to an 8-2 lead against Sumner and cruised. Pike doubled and led the team with 2 RBI in that game while Thompson had two doubles and an RBI.
5. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida)
Current record: 29-2
Previous ranking: 6
The Eagles won the FHSAA Class 7A Region 4 championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday. After winning Game 1 on Wednesday, 6-0, they trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh in Game 2 when the rally began. Scoring a pair of runs, the Eagles trailed 7-6 and were down to their final two strikes when Lorenzo Laurel, who doubled in Game 1, unloaded a 2-run walk-off home run to clinch the series. Gio Rojas was dominant yet again, as he earned the win on the mound in Game 1. He gave up one hit in 6.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking 1 on 106 pitches. Rojas and Bennett Gary each led the team with two hits, while Gary also had a double and two RBI. Laurel, Rojas and Nick Diaz, who also doubled, had two hits each in Game 2. Stoneman Douglas will take on Region 2 winner Alonso, who was seeded seventh in that region and beat last week’s No. 5, Venice, in three games.
6. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Current record: 30-3
Previous ranking: 7
The Seahawks survived their toughest test of the FHSAA Class 3A state playoffs, sweeping third-seeded Suwanee 3-0, 4-2 to win the Region 1 championship. South Walton will take on Hernando in a state semifinal series with the winner advancing to face Bishop Verot or Miami Springs in the 3A state title series. Coleman Borthwick had a huge series for the Seahawks. He earned the win on the mound in Game 1, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. He also played the hero in Game 2. South Walton trailed 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Borthwick cranked a walk-off 3-run homer to left to clinch the series.
7. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida)
Current record: 29-4
Previous ranking: 8
Ace right hander Aaron Watson pitched a perfect game in Game 1 of the Conquerors’ Region 1 championship series against Bozeman on Monday, setting up a sweep for Trinity Christian, who advances to the FHSAA Class 2A state semifinals this week where they are the top seed. Watson, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior, struck out 10 in the Game 1 victory while Parker Loew and Jordan Martinez both had three hits, a double and a home run. Loew had 3 RBI. Game 2 also had a magic moment. Bozeman led 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth before the Conquerors scored six in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-8 and Aiden Arnett drilled a 2-run walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the series. Arnett was nearly perfect in his own right, going 4-for-5 with 5 RBI and three runs scored.
8. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Current record: 24-4
Previous ranking: 9
The Oilers earned wins last week over Fountain Valley 9-6 and Gahr 13-6. Jayton Greer led the way against Fountain Valley on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double and 4 RBI. Trent Gridlinger also hit a home run in the win. Wednesday’s victory was made possible by a couple of big innings. The Oilers scored six runs in the top of the second and added five more in the top of the seventh. Trevor Goldnetz and Ethan Porter led Huntingon Beach with three hits apiece. They received a first-round bye in Quadrant 2 of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs and will face the winner of Newport Harbor and Santa Margarita in the second round.
9. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida)
Current record: 32-2
Previous ranking: 11
We knew last week’s Florida’s Class 3A regional finals playoff showdown between No. 11 Bishop Verot and No. 22 Calvary Christian was going to be good, and it certainly lived up to its billing. After getting shut down by Calvary Christian ace Grayson Gibson in a 4-0 loss in Game 1, the Vikings certainly played like their season was on the line in Games 2 and 3. In Tuesday’s Game 2, the Vikings trailed 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the fifth when Brody Baxmann belted a 3-run homer to make it 5-4. Boston Selig picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings. After jumping out to a 6-1 lead in Game 3, the Vikings gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it 6-6. But Nico Ayars drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth to drive home the go-ahead run. Nick Raber earned the decisive win with two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. The Vikings will face Miami springs (26-3) in a semifinal series with the winner advancing to the state finals to face the winner of No. 6 South Walton and Hernando.
10. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 29-3-1
Previous ranking: 10
The Mustangs advanced to the Region 2 semifinals of the Texas Class 6A Division II playoffs after sweeping Richmond George Ranch 5-2, 3-2 in an area series last week. With starter Matthew Manis on the mound in Game 1, the Mustangs backed him with a run in the first inning and scored four more in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Grant Sperandio, Isaac Richardson and Ben Barnett. Manis picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Cash Scarbrough picked up the save with a perfect seventh with two strikeouts. Scarbrough also picked up the clinching save in Game 2, working around a walk to strike out the side after Sperandio allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. George Ranch won the game after manufacturing three runs on a sacrifice fly and a two-run error. Memorial gets set for a big showdown against Kingwood (32-3) this week.
11. Venice (Venice, Florida)
Final record: 29-5
Previous ranking: 5
The Indians entered our rankings in the latter-half of the season and recently went flying into the top 10 after piling up some impressive victories. But things came to a screeching halt for them last week in the Florida Class 7A state baseball regional finals. The top seed in Region 2, the Indians were stunned and eliminated by seventh-seeded Alonso in three games thanks to two big innings. Venice took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after winning Game 1, 6-3. Venice erased a 3-1 deficit in that game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth on their way to the win. But the series took a drastic turn in Game 2 when Alonso erased a 2-0 deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth and went on to win 5-2 to force Game 3. Alonso broke that game open in the sixth, as well, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the frame to break a 3-3 tie. Samuel Fernandez, who also homered in Game 2, hit a 3-run homer for Alonso in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game and a grand slam in the sixth to break it open.
12. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Current record: 33-5
Previous ranking: 12
The top-seeded Bears have made it to the semifinals of the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Select) State Tournament after sweeping John Curtis Christian (River Ridge) in the quarterfinals, 4-0 and 7-5. In Game 1 on Thursday, Noah Lewis clubbed a three-run double, and Orlando Henriquez chipped in an RBI single in a four-run second inning while Lucas Lawrence pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in seven innings. Those same Bears were hunting again on Friday, as Henriquez broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth with a go-ahead three-run double of his own. Lawrence, meanwhile, smacked a two-run homer in the second inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. They will face Lafayette’s St. Thomas More (27-9), the fourth seed, in a best-of-three showdown for a shot to reach the state finals.
13. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Current record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 18
Last week the Cadets earned wins No. 29 and 30 by sweeping Paul VI in two games, 5-2 and 8-2, and moving to 3-0 against them this season. They won Friday’s game 5-2 despite getting only two hits. Both of those hits and all five runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Ren Devereaux picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Aaron Yurechko picked up the save. Clayton Armah, who had a two-run single in Friday’s win, went 3-for-3 with a walk, 3 RBI and scored a run in Saturday’s win.
14. Live Oak (Watson, Louisiana)
Current record: 32-6
Previous ranking: 13
The Eagles have been inside our top 25 all year and now they’re in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Division I (Non-Select) state championship. They swept Benton, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, in the state semifinals last week 3-0, 3-1. Live Oak won Game 1 behind a 2-hit shutout from starter Sawyer Pruitt, who dominated with 11 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. The Eagles scored three runs on four hits, pushing two runs across on bunts and another on an RBI single by Brock Davis. Speaking of Brock Davis, he also had two of the biggest swings in Saturday’s series-clinching win; driving in the game’s first run with an RBI double in the top of the second, then broke a 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning and finished with two RBI. Kade Bryant picked up the win – and a hit and an RBI at the plate – after pitching six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
15. Vianney (Kirkwood, Missouri)
Current record: 27-1
Previous ranking; 16
After 27 wins in a row to begin the season, the Golden Griffins finally lost a game last week. Not all was lost, however. They still went 4-1 with wins over Oakville 6-1, O’Fallon 6-1, Lutheran South 10-0 and Festus 9-8 before falling to a talented Westminster Christian squad 14-5 on Saturday. Zach Van Hook and Ryker Benz both had big performances for the Golden Griffins. Van Hook had a hit in every game and went 7-for-11 at the plate with a home run, two triples, a double, 9 RBI and scored five runs. He also had five RBI in their 9-8 win against Festus. Benz, meanwhile, went 3-for-3 with a double and 4 RBI in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over O’Fallon and then went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and 5 RBI on Friday against Lutheran South.
16. Crespi (Encino, California)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: NR
The Celts have been on our radar for weeks. While some teams slipped up down the stretch, Crespi kept pulling off impressive wins and found its way into our top 25. Their second loss of the season came two weeks ago, 2-1 to Harvard-Westlake in the first game of a three-game series. But they bounced back to win the series, taking Game 2, 12-1, and Game 3, 7-6. Last week they beat Chaminade 9-4 and 8-2 in a pair of games. Their only other loss came on Apr. 4 against Sierra Canyon in the third game of a three-game series. The Celts still won that series, however, beating Sierra Canyon 12-2 and 3-1 in the first two games. They have a bye in the first round of Quadrant 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs and will face the winner of El Dorado and Ayala in the second round next week.
17. Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Current record: 39-2
Previous ranking: 21
What a year it’s been for the Rams, as they continued to climb our rankings and climb into the Oklahoma Class 6A quarterfinals. They extended their winning streak to 12 games last week with three more wins before heading into this week’s showdown against Choctaw. The Rams came away with two wins on Wednesday, beating Northwest Classen 12-0 and Jenks 2-1. They came back on Thursday and beat Tulsa Union 6-3. Nick Kelley set the tone for the week, as he fired a 1-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in five innings, needing 67 pitches to complete the task.
18. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 16-3-1
Previous ranking: 14
The Fighting Crusaders had to do some fighting to come away with three wins last week. They split a two-game series against Elder (Cincinnati), beating them in a 9-7 slugfest on Tuesday before getting shut out by them 2-0 on Wednesday. They beat West Clermont 6-1 and Olentangy Berlin 6-4 to close out the week. A major comeback erased an epic collapse on Tuesday. The Fighting Crusaders led 4-1 with three outs left in the game but gave up six runs in the top of the seventh and fell into a 7-4 hole. Down to their final three outs, they got an RBI single by Matt Ponatoski and an RBI double by Conner Cuozzo – his second double of the game – to make it 7-6 before Cooper Ridley smashed a walk-off 3-run home run to win it. In Saturday’s game against Olentangy Berlin, they scored a run on an error in the top of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie and scored another run in the seventh.
19. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)
Current record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 18
Last week the Cadets earned wins No. 29 and 30 by sweeping Paul VI in two games, 5-2 and 8-2, and moving to 3-0 against them this season. They won Friday’s game 5-2 despite getting only two hits. Both of those hits and all five runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Ren Devereaux picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Aaron Yurechko picked up the save. Clayton Armah, who had a two-run single in Friday’s win, went 3-for-3 with a walk, 3 RBI and scored a run in Saturday’s win.
20. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Florida)
Final record: 29-5 (Season ended May 8)
Previous ranking: 22
The Warriors got off to a great start in the regional finals of Florida’s 3A Baseball State Championships, but in the end, No. 11 Bishop Verot was too much. Unlike others on this list who were bounced from their respective playoffs by being upset, the Warriors put up a valiant effort and nearly played spoiler themselves. The Warriors won Game 1, 4-0, behind a dominant pitching performance by starter Grayson Gibson, who struck out 10 and walked four on two hits in 6.2 innings. The upset was brewing in Game 2, as the Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third and led 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the fifth before Bishop Verot’s Brody Baxmann hit a 3-run homer and Bishop Verot forced Game 3 with a 5-4 win.
21. Barbe (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Final record: 36-6 (Season ended May 6)
Previous ranking: 17
Barbe entered last week’s 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Non-Select) state semifinal series against Sam Houston as the No. 2 seed and riding a 30-game winning streak. They were favorited over the 11th-seeded Broncos after sweeping them in a two-game series (1-0, 5-1) back on Mar. 29 and Mar. 31. But Sam Houston’s Cinderella run to the state finals couldn’t be denied as the Broncos swept the series 2-1, 1-0. Barbe’s offense cooled a bit in the playoffs and never found the big hit it needed in either game.
22. Valley Christian (San Jose, California)
Current record: 21-5-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Warriors went 2-0 last week, beating San Francisco’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory 2-0 and 17-1 in a pair of league games. They are scheduled to take on SCHP again this week. Valley Christian won Tuesday’s game behind a strong performance from senior Quinten Marsh, who started on the mound and pitched six scoreless innings, giving up three hits with six strikeouts and one walk to earn the win. Marsh also went 1-for-1 at the plate and drove in both Valley Christian runs. Rohan Kasanagottu got the save with a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts. In their other win the Warriors scored six runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth in the blowout. Jordan Ortiz led the team with two hits and 4 RBI, while Nathan Choi and Logan Mull both had two hits and 3 RBI. Senior Brock Ketelsen had a double, triple and 2 RBI in the win. Ketelsen got the win on the mound after allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk in three innings.
23. Harlem (Harlem, Georgia)
Final record: 33-3 (Season ended May 7)
Previous ranking: 20
The Bulldogs picked an inopportune time to hit their first snag of the season, and it cost them in the quarterfinal round of the GHSA Class AAA State Baseball Championships. After starting the year 32-0, the Bulldogs finally lost their first game in the second round of the Class AAA playoff but came back to finish off Whitewater and advanced. Unfortunately, their last win against Whitewater was also the Bulldogs’ last win of the season, as Pickens (33-5) swept them out of the quarterfinals in a doubleheader on Wednesday, 8-3, 5-1. The Bulldogs finished with three losses in their final four games.
24. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Georgia)
Current record: 29-8
Previous ranking: 23
The Titans were playing for their season all week last week in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class AAAA GHSA State Baseball Championships. But they found a way to survive and advance, reaching the semifinals by beating Marist (30-7) in three games. Marist took the first game 8-7, effectively putting the Titans’ backs to the wall. Blessed Trinity got two runs in the top of the sixth and led 7-6 with the winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh when Cameron Novak came on and recorded the final out in relief to escape the jam and secure the win.
25. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 28-6-1
Previous ranking: 25
The Cougars needed two late comebacks to remain alive in the Texas Class 6A Division II state playoffs, where they will face Tyler Legacy in the regional semifinals in Quadrant 2 this week. They swept Willis 5-1, 2-1 in a second-round series last week. The Cougars trailed 1-0 late in Game 1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win. It was a similar story in Game 2. The Cougars trailed 1-0 with two outs in the top of the seventh and were down to their last strike when CJ Sampson ripped a two-run single to give Tomball the lead. Blake Edling picked up the win after pitching 1.2 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Starter Karson Reeder kept Tomball in it, striking out eight and allowing one run on six hits in 5.1 innings.