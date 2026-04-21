The USC women's basketball program bolstered its 2026 recruiting class by adding another five-star prospect, the school announced last week.

USC announced it had signed 6-foot-4 forward/center Sara Okeke from Madrid, Spain. She moved to the United States, where she played her senior season at DME Academy in Florida.

Okeke is ranked No. 5 in ESPN's 2026 class ranking. She joins No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall and fellow five-star Sitaya Fagan from Australia.

"Sara is an elite talent who brings size, athleticism, skill and endless upside to our front court," USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a press release. "She is relentless on both sides of the ball, as well as on the glass; her fit with our program is ideal. Beyond the court, Sara is an exceptional young woman with a story that I know will inspire many as she becomes a fixture in Los Angeles and amongst the USC community."

USC commit Sara Okeke dominated at DME Academy

Before joining DME Academy, Okeke averaged 13.8 points on 57 percent shooting and 7.1 rebounds while leading Spain to a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket. She earned MVP honors and was named an All-Star at the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup.

The five-star prospect recently represented Spain for the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, while future teammates Fagan competed for Australia and Hall played for Team USA. Okeke recorded four points and four rebounds off the bench, most notable showcasing her toughness in the paint.

Okeke scored 20 points, helping DME capture its first Chipotle Nationals title after beating Bullis 68-49 on April 4. She also led the conference in blocks per game and posted the conference's top field goal percentage.

Okeke earned numerous accolades, including Grind Session Player of the Year, All-Defensive Team and All-Grind Team honors.

USC Trojans Building a Competitive Roster

Okeke told ESPN in March on her decision to commit to USC: "I chose USC because as soon as I stepped on the campus I felt at home. The coaching staff and the players are exactly what I am looking for, and I know they'll push me to grow, on and off the court."

The trio of Okeke, Hall, and Fagan will soon join Juju Watkins, who is recovering from a torn ACL, Freshman of the Year Jazzy Davis and Kennedy Smith.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) brings the ball up the court Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_Edith