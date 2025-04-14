Vote: Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week (4/14/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Big Bend region of Florida. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams. This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Trinity Williams of Leon
Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Alden Bass, Madison County
In the 4-2 win over Bell, Bass went two-for-three with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete game where she allowed six hits, two runs, one walk with 11 strikeouts. She also added one hit and one run scored to statline in the 7-2 win over Lafayette.
Charley Butler, Wakulla
In the 5-0 win over Holmes County, Butler pitched a complete game allowing just one hit with 13 strikeouts. This was the 10th game this season where she had double digit strikeouts.
Adelyn Matthews, Chiles
In the 11-1 win over Blountstown and the 10-0 win over Lincoln, Matthews finished with five hits, two triples, two doubles, four RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored.
Anna Kate Barber, Chiles
In the wins versus Bloutstown and Lincoln, Barber finished with three hits and two RBIs. She also pitched nine combined innings allowing one hit, one run, five walks with 17 strikeouts.
Preslee Donaldson, Florida High
In the 22-2 win over FAMU DRS, Donaldson went three-for-three with one home run, three RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored. Donaldson also pitched 2.2 innings where she allowed four hits, two runs, two walks with five strikeouts. She built upon this performance, and Donaldson finished with two hits and one run scored in the 15-3 win over Aucilla Chrisitan.
Taylor Winfield, Leon
After pitching 6.2 innings that saw Winfield allow six hits, six runs, two walks with seven strikeouts in the 6-5 loss to Altha, she rebounded in the 11-1 win over Mosley. She pitched six innings allowing zero hits, one run, six walks with 12 strikeouts. She also tallied one hit which was a double, one RBI and one run scored in the 3-0 win over North Florida Christian.
Sarah Ham, Franklin County
Ham had another solid week of pitching that saw her go 2-1. She pitched 21 innings where she allowed 20 hits, three runs, three walks with 21 strikeouts.
Kaitlyn Fagan, Chiles
In their two wins last week, Fagan finished her week with six hits, two doubles, three RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs scored.
Shyla Wiley, Florida High
In the win over Aucilla Christian, Wiley went two-for-three with one double, two RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched 13 combined innings in two games where she allowed five hits, six runs, six walks with 21 strikeouts.
Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II
In two games last week, Thompson finished with three hits, two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. She also pitched 14 combined innings where she allowed eight hits, 11 runs, but she did strike out 22 batters.