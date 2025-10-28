Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 28, 2025
With another week of the high school football season completed in the state of Florida, High School on SI presents the latest edition of the Florida Big Bend high school football player of the week.
The majority of these players who are nominated put together some tremendous offensive performances as they helped led their team to victory. There are also a handful of defensive players who made plays all over the field in last week's action.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the Florida Big Bend high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on November 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Antonio Harvey, Wakulla
In the 13-7 win over Baker County, Harvey was everywhere on defense making tackles. He finished the game with six solo tackles, 11 total tackles and three sacks. His three sacks in last week's win now brings his total to 10 sacks for the season.
Bez Glanton, Taylor County
In the 50-7 win over Marianna, Glanton was 16/22 for 259 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Seth Boggs, Taylor County
Boggs was Glanton's top target in last week's win. He hauled in seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first 100-yard performance of the season.
Drayden Flowers, Taylor County
Flowers was the third Bulldog who had an outstanding game in last week's victory. Offensively, he rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Defensively, he forced one fumble and intercepted one pass for a touchdown.
Lj Crumity, Madison County
In the 43-6 win over Apopka, Crumity passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
Maddox Shaw, Franklin County
In the 48-42 loss to North Florida Christian, Shaw had his best game of the season to date. He rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Tommy Coyne, North Florida Christian
In last week's win, Coyne put together his best performance since the win over North Bay Haven Academy back in late August. He was 15/18 for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Kyle Estimond, North Florida Christian
Estimond was the top target for Coyne last week, and he caught six passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. It was his third straight game with at least one receiving touchdown.
Lazarus Chambers, Godby
In the 30-28 win over crosstown foes in Lincoln, Chambers was 13/25 for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 33 times for 201 yards and one touchdown.
Tadarius Huggins, Lincoln
In the loss, Huggins gave his team to secure a victory with his outstanding play in the backfield. He rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. This was his best game of the season so far.
Gerald Clark, Chiles
In the 48-17 win over Leon, Clark rushed the ball 10 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fourth straight game with at least two rushing touchdowns.
Alex Assantes, Chiles
Defenders dream about the kind of game that Assantes had in last week's win as he put together arguably the top defensive performance in the entire state. He finished with 15 total tackles, seven solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack where he forced and recovered his own fumble that he took back for a touchdown and an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Karlise Price, Rickards
In the 30-19 win over Arnold, Price put together another outstanding performance on the ground. He carried the ball 21 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 12 yards. This was his best game statistically of the season to date.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.