Vote: Florida Big Bend High School Softball Player of the Year (5/29/2025)
This high school softball season was an exciting one across Florida, and the Big Bend region had some tremendous players. These 16 nominees for the High School on SI Florida Big Bend player of the year showcased tremendous skills, heart and leadership as they helped led their team throughout the season. Like the player of the week polls, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the year.
Voting ends June 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the player of the year nominations:
Anna Kate Barber, Chiles
The freshman sensation exploded onto the scene as one of the top pitchers in the region this season. She won 18 of her 22 starts with 108 innings pitched on the season. Barber struck out 142 batters with a 1.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and .187 batting averaged allowed. She also proved to be efficient defensively as she finished with a .957 fielding percentage in 23 total chances. Lastly, she finished the year with a .413 batting average, .495 OBP, 1.041 OPS with 31 hits, 29 RBIs and two home runs.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
Hemenway proved herself to be one of the most prolific hitters in the entire state in her freshman season. She finished the season with a .594 batting average, .702 OBP, 1.522 slugging percentage and an OPS of 2.224. She tallied 41 hits, 17 home runs, 11 doubles, one triple and 52 RBIs. Hemenway also set the Florida freshman high school home run record which was 13. Not only did she break the freshman record, she lead the state in home runs which also ties the most home runs hit in the Sunshine State in 18 years. Lastly, she reached base 20 times from walks and five more times by hit by pitch.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
Long was also another player who proved herself to be an outstanding hitter this season. She finished with a batting average of .494 with 43 hits. She also tallied nine home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 31 RBIs, two stolen bases and 18 runs scored. Lastly, Long finished with a .985 fielding percentage in 200 total chances.
Charley Butler, Wakulla
Butler proved to be one of the best pitchers in the Big Bend picking up 16 wins this season in 141.1 innings of work. She recorded a .45 ERA, 253 strikeouts with only 48 hits, 20 runs and 31 walks allowed. Butler also finished the season with 14 hits, one home run, four doubles, 10 RBIs and two runs scored.
Alden Bass, Madison County
Bass proved to be a dominant force pitching this season. She won 15 games and pitched 110.2 innings. Bass recorded a 1.37 ERA with 165 strikeouts on the season. She allowed 63 hits but only 35 runs scored which is a testament to her team's defense. Defensively, Bass finished with a .927 fielding percentage in 41 total chances. She was also a consistent batter as she finished the season with 20 hits, three home runs, one triple, six doubles, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 22 runs scored.
Preslee Donaldson, Florida High
Donaldson proved to be the most consistent hitter and fielder for the Seminoles this season. She finished with a batting average of .453 with 29 total hits. Donaldson tallied four home runs, four doubles, 27 RBIs, four stolen bases and 24 runs scored. Defensively, Donaldson finished with a fielding percentage of .988 in 81 total chances.
Trinity Williams, Leon
The Lions could attack you in different ways offensively, but Williams posed the biggest threat for the opposition. She finished with a batting average of .422 with 35 total hits. Williams also tallied five home runs, three triples, seven doubles, 29 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.
Cynthia Conte, Leon
Conte is the second member of the Lions to make this list after a stellar season from the plate. She batted .333 with 18 hits, one triple, seven doubles, 24 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 15 runs scored. She also finished with an OBP of .464 and an OPS of .964.
Arriana Wilson, Rickards
This season, Wilson finished her season with a batting average of .667 with 32 total hits. She tallied four triples, nine doubles, 13 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 36 runs scored. She proved to be lethal on the base paths when she got on base. She also finished with an OBP of .765 and an OPS of 1.786. Defensively, Wilson finished with a .980 fielding percentage in 99 total chances.
Adelyn Matthews, Chiles
While Hemenway led the team with home runs, Matthews led the Timberwolves in batting with an average of .610 from the plate. She finished with 50 total hits, seven home runs, seven triples, six doubles, 35 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 51 runs scored. Matthews also finished with an OBP of .673 and an OPS of 1.783. Lastly, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage in 44 total chances.
Skylar Young, North Florida Christian
Young proved to be a jack-of-all-trades for the Eagles this season. She batted .421 with 32 total hits. She tallied five home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 30 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 33 runs scored. She also finished with an OBP of .521 and an OPS of 1.297. When it came to pitching, Young won 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.18, and she struck out 79 batters in 83.2 innings of work. Lastly, she finished with a .978 fielding percentage in 90 total chances.
Gabrielle Hughes, North Florida Christian
Hughes is another member of the Eagles' squad that had an outstanding season. She batted .356 with 26 total hits with one home run, one triple, four doubles, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases and 18 runs scored. She finished with a 3.09 ERA in 56.2 innings pitched with 47 hits allowed, 25 earned runs and 77 strikeouts. Defensively, Hughes finished with a .966 fielding percentage in 145 total chances.
Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II
Thompson is another player on this list that did a mixture of everything for her team. She batted .397 with an OBP of .521 and an OPS of 1.349. She finished with 23 hits, five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases and 23 runs scored. Thompson also proved to be a reliable pitcher as she finished with an ERA of 3.13 in 114 innings of action with 211 strikeouts.
Cha'Miya Williams, Liberty County
Williams proved herself to be one of the top hitters in the Big Bend this season. She batted .540 with an OBP of .571 and an OPS of 1.743. She finished with 47 hits, eight home runs, five triples, 21 doubles, 47 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 47 runs scored. Williams also won 15 games with an ERA of 1.01 in 111 innings pitched. She allowed 66 hits, 16 earned runs with 139 strikeouts.
Mackenzie Walker, Liberty County
Walker finished with a .449 batting average with an OBP of .516 and an OPS of 1.337. She tallied 35 hits, five home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 29 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 37 runs scored. Defensively, Williams' fielding percentage was .902 in 61 total chances this season.
Sarah Ham, Franklin County
This season, Ham batted .438 with an OBP of .541 and an OPS of 1.216. She finished with 35 total hits, two home runs, one triple, 11 doubles, 20 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 27 runs scored. Ham also picked up 18 wins in 154.2 innings of action with an ERA of 2.49. She allowed 152 hits, 55 earned runs and struck out 168 batters.