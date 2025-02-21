Vote: Florida High School Basketball Top Performers in regional finals (2/21/2025)
We have looked at players across the state of Florida and nominated 10 athletes for games played from February 20.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Boys Basketball Top Performer of the Regional Semifinals. Voting will close on Thursday, February 27, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or rossvdg14@gmail.com.
David Sanchez-Barrera, Ponte Vedra (Senior)
Sanchez-Barrera continues to have an outstanding postseason. In the regional final against Tallahassee Leon, he finished just short of a double-double recording 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Sharks to the Final Four for the third straight year.
Kaleb Corbitt, Blanche Ely (Junior)
Corbitt finished with a double-double (19 points and 13 rebounds) leading the Tigers to the final four for the first time since 2019.
Jacob Daniels, Gibbs (Senior)
Daniels finished with a game-high 22 points (Including 8 in the fourth quarter) to lift the Gladiators to a narrow 50-49 win over Blake.
Cornelius Hines, Eustis (Senior)
Hines finished with a double-double (11 points and 11 rebounds) to lift the Panthers to the final four for the first time since 2008.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian (Junior)
Bryant finished with another double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks) to help lead his team to their first Final Four in school history.
Johnny Lacklaff, Sarasota (Sophomore)
Lacklaff finished with a game-high 19 points to lift the Sailors past Kissimmee Osceola, 64-61.
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy (Freshman)
Wilson finished with a game-high 32 points to lift the Storm to the school's first Final Four appearance.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic (Senior)
Darner finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals to help lift the Hawks to their first Final Four appearance since 1971.
Ty Duncan, University Christian (Sophomore)
Duncan finished with a game-high 14 points in a 62-46 win over The Master's Academy.
Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic (Freshman)
Knox added 14 points and eight rebounds in a 56-21 win over John Carroll Catholic.