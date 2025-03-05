Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Athlete of the Week (3/4/2025)
The high school sports calendar rolls on for another week in the Florida Panhandle. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school athlete of the week.
Voting will close on March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Sadiq Jones, Franklin County
In the two wins over Rutherford and Crossroad Academy, Jones finished with seven hits, one home run, two triples, six RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored. He also pitched one and two-thirds inning versus Rutherford where he struck out four batters and walked one.
Braxton Varnes, South Walton
In three games last week, Varnes tallied three hits, two of which were home runs, and he hit one extra base hit. He finished with seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Aidan Grover, Altha
In three games, Grover went 7/12 with two doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He made three appearances from the mound, and he pitched six total innings, allowed one hit, four runs, four walks and struck out 12 batters.
Eli Blair, Arnold
In the 10-2 win over Marianna, Blair was 2/3 with one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored. He picked up his second win from the mound in the same game. He pitched five innings while allowing only three hits, one earned run and struck out six batters.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Clark continues to put outstanding performances from the mound. The senior pitched three innings and struck out eight in the 15-0 win over Marianna. Later in the week on February 28, Clark pitched five innings, walked one batter and struck out 13 batters in the 10-0 win over Choctawhatchee.
Raina Pitts, Walton
The Braves went 1-1 last week, but Pitts had a stellar week from the mound. She pitched 14 combined innings where she allowed only four runs while striking out 25 batters. In the 14-0 win over Destin, Pitts also finished with two hits, one double and one run scored.
Preslee Donaldson, Florida State University School
The Seminoles went 3-0 last week, and the hitting from Donaldson was a key reason in the team's success. She finished with eight hits, two home runs, one double, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Peyton Jones, Franklin County
In the 13-1 win over Taylor County, Jones was 3/3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. She also had a solid outing in the field by recording eight putouts in nine total chances.
Carter Whitson, Niceville
In the 11-7 loss to Pensacola Catholic in lacrosse, Whitson finished with six shots on goal, six total shots, three goals, one assist and four points.
Wyatt Hart, Pensacola Catholic
In the win versus Niceville in lacrosse, Hart finished with eight total shots, two goals, two assists and four points.
Kate Robertson, Niceville
Robertson has proven to be the go-to target for Niceville in their passing attack in girl's flag football. In the 34-0 win over Crestview, Robertson finished with six receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. She also finished with six total tackles.
Ali Harllee, Chiles
In three games last week, Harllee finished with 11 total tackles, seven sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.