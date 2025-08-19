Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 19, 2025)
With week 1 of the high school football regular season set to begin in Florida this week, it is time to look at some of the top performers from last week's preseason action.
These nominees are expected to be key contributors for their respective teams this season, and the show they put on last week proves that. These are talented and skillful athletes who were put to the test before the season officially started, and they delivered. With the taste we got last week with these kickoff classics and jamborees, the 2025 season should be an exciting one.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Panhandle high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Tamen Zabetakis, Choctawhatchee
In their kickoff classic, Zabetakis played an exceptional one half of football. He passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. From what he displayed last weekend, Choctawhatchee might very well emerge as the top team in the Panhandle in 2025.
Kaiden Hall, Milton
The Florida Gator commit returns as one of the top playmakers in the Panhandle, and he showed why versus Choctawhatchee last weekend. He displayed quickness, speed and agility which was highlighted by an 84-yard touchdown run in the win.
Robert Stith, Niceville
In the win over Bay in their kickoff classic, the West Virginia commit hauled in three receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns with zero dropped passes.
Harper Campbell, Niceville
Campbell got his senior season started with an impressive performance in one half of action versus Bay. In the victory, he finished with six tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss.
Amari Thomas, Blountstown
Thomas continues to prove that he is one of the top high school running backs in the country in a stellar performance versus Fort Walton Beach. He rushed for three touchdowns, and he showcased his elite acceleration in the open field. Thomas also showed that he can play a vital role in the passing game on screens and swing routes. These quick-hitting passing plays allows him to get the ball quickly in his hands and out in open space.
Cyion Smith, Blountstown
Smith is another player for the Tigers who had an outstanding game last week. His two biggest highlights were two interceptions he had in the game, one of which he nearly took back for a touchdown. Smith also tallied two pass deflections due in part to his awareness and excellent position on the field.
Caleb Leonard, Freeport
Leonard might have had the best week defensively of any defensive back in the Panhandle last weekend. He tallied three interceptions with one of his picks going the other way for a touchdown.
Khazion Rochelle, Rutherford
Rochelle finished with over 150 yards receiving versus Freeport including a 97-yard touchdown reception. After that performance, he displayed that he has the skillset to be one of the top receivers in Bay County this season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.