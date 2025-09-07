Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 7, 2025
With another week of the high school football season in Florida, it is time to recognize some of the top players from last week's action in the Big Bend.
You had some terrific performances from the quarterback and wide receiver positions, but you also had some stellar defensive playmakers who displayed exceptional leadership and playmaking ability last week. Last week's games also featured a clutch performance on special teams that ended up being the difference in one game.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Jordan Kelley, Rickards
In the 55-33 loss to Mosley over the weekend, Kelley did his best to keep the Raiders in the ball game. He was 17/25 from the pocket with a 68 percent completion percentage. Kelley finished the game with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Gerald Clark, Chiles
In the thrilling 23-21 win over Wakulla, Clark was a force to be reckoned with on the ground. He carried the ball 18 times for 150 yards which was good for an average of 8.3 yards per carry. Clark also capped off his evening with one rushing touchdown.
Cooper Wiles, Aucilla Christian
In the devastating 21-20 loss to Trenton, Wiles managed to have himself a terrific game. Offensively, he carried the ball twice for 27 yards with one rushing touchdown. He also caught five passes for 88 yards. Defensively, he tallied 11 solo tackles and 17 total tackles.
Maddox Shaw, Franklin County
In the 35-0 win over FAMU DRS, Shaw had a great game on the ground. He carried the ball 11 times for 93 yards with three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he tallied seven total tackles and recovered one fumble.
Ja'Michael Miller, Franklin County
Miller is another Seahawk player who thrived in the win last Friday. He only carried the ball twice, but he netted 25 yards on the ground. Defensively is where he left his mark on this game. Miller tallied five solo tackles, seven total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Kamren McMillan, Godby
In the 42-28 loss to Pensacola Catholic, McMillan did everything he could in the rushing attack to give his team a chance to win. On 23 rushes, McMillan earned 80 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in three receptions for 26 yards.
Amari Peoples, Chiles
I've said it once, and I will say it a thousand times, but 99 percent of the time, the team who wins the special teams battle will win the game. This old adage remained true in Chiles' win over Wakulla. Peoples came out with arguably the biggest play of the game where he took back an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown. Peoples also tallied seven solo tackles, 10 total tackles and deflected one pass.
Jabez Glanton, Taylor County
Glanton continues his excellent form as the signal caller for the Bulldogs this season. In the 54-18 win over Dixie County, Glanton was 7/7 for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 48 yards and one touchdown in the win.
