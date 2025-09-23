Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 23, 2025
It was another exciting week of high school football action in the Florida Panhandle as there were some exciting and thrilling games that unfolded on Friday night. As always, these games featured some talented players that willed their respective teams to victory.
These nominees include some terrific offensive playmakers as well as a few defensive players who left their mark on the game. With that being said, it is time to recognize some of these outstanding athletes from last week's action.
Here are this week's nominations:
Caleb Muszynski, North Bay Haven Academy
Muszynski had his best game of the season in the 37-6 win over Wewahitchka. He went 13/20 for 151 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball nine times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Sammy Chisolm, Mosley
In the 46-15 win over Escambia, Chisolm continued his excellent form on the ground. He rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
Egan Segers, Holmes County
The Blue Devils' offense has come on strong in the past two games, and Segers is a big reason for their success. In the 25-12 win over Northview, Segers was 13/18 for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Amari Thomas, Blountstown
Thomas continues to show why he is one of the top running backs in the country this season. In the 58-22 win over Arnold, Thomas rushed for 370 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.
Aaden Williams, Blountstown
While Thomas was a handful for Arnold's defense, Williams proved to be a problem for the Marlins' offense. He finished the game with five solo tackles, 10 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Wyatt Straight, Baker
In the 27-3 win over Rutherford, Straight was a force in the rushing attack. He rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
Pious Reed, Sneads
In the riveting 20-19 win over Bozeman, Reed rushed for 159 yards with a long of 69 yards on 18 carries. He also hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Tamen Zabetakis, Choctawhatchee
For years, Niceville has been the team to beat in the Panhandle, but this season the tide has turned as the Indians have rightfully taken their place as the top team on the Emerald Coast. Zabetakis has emerged as one of the leaders, and his play from the quarterback position has his team poised for a deep playoff run. In their 42-7 victory over Niceville, Zabetakis was 13/17 for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Ellis Alloway, Choctawhatchee
Alloway was one of the top performers for the Indians in their win over Niceville. He finished with three solo tackles, seven total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Alloway also tallied two sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass deflection.
Tramond Collins, Cottondale
In the 58-24 win over Lighthouse Academy, Collins was electric in the run game. He rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also caught one pass for 14 yards.
Eli Harris, Port St. Joe
In the 21-13 loss to Leon, Harris did everything he could to try and will his team to victory. He passed for 118 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
Makael Williams, Pace
In the 35-0 win over Andalusia (AL), Williams produced another 200-yard performance on the ground. In this game, he rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
Kaiden Hall, Milton
Hall was a jack-of-all-trades in the Panthers' 53-27 win over Navarre. He completed five passes for 62 yards and one touchdown to go along with his 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also tallied two tackles and recorded his first interception of the season on defense.
Da’Sean Bohanan, Booker T. Washington
In the 34-16 win over Gulf Breeze, Bohanan rushed for 171 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Gionni Lewis, Booker T. Washington
While Bohanan was dishing it out on the ground, Lewis was making plays in the passing game. He hauled in five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Ethan Crandall, Pensacola Catholic
The Crusaders cruised to a 35-0 win over Providence School last week, and their offense was led by Crandall. He rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Noah Calderon, Tate
In the 27-7 win over West Florida, Calderon showed up big for the Aggies in the passing game. He caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception went for 68 yards.
Jamarcuz Fountain, Pensacola
Pensacola picked up their first win of the season defeating Destin 49-9. Fountain was 6/9 for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
