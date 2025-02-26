Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Baseball Player of the Week (2/25/2025)
We are one week down, and the first week of the season in the Florida Panhandle delivered as advertised. It is time to recognize the outstanding baseball players from the Florida Panhandle last week. Our team at High School on SI Florida will also bring outstanding coverage and player of the week polls throughout the season. With that being said, as always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the high school baseball player of the week from the Florida Panhandle from games played from February 17-22.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jackson Perkins of South Walton
Voting will close on March 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman
In four games last week, Flitcraft tallied five hits, three doubles, seven RBIs and five runs scored. He was also successful on the base paths as he recorded four stolen bases.
Landen Gammons, Poplar Springs
The Atomics went 2-1 last week, and Gammons was one of their most productive hitters from the plate. He tallied four hits, two of which were doubles, drove in two runs and scored five runs in the 23-0 win over Graceville. In the two other games, Gammons tallied two hits, one triple, one RBI, and scored twice.
Cooper Moss, Arnold
In three games last week, Moss tallied five hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and scored four runs. He has been consistent so far this season, as he has recorded at least one hit in every game played so far.
Hayden Farrow, North Bay Haven Academy
In the thrilling game versus Cottonwood that saw the Buccaneers escape with a 13-12 win, Farrow provided some clutch hitting for his team. He went 3/4 with three RBIs, and he scored one run.
Frank Wells, South Walton
In three games last week, Wells tallied five hits, two doubles, four RBIs and scored five runs. He stole two bases versus Crestview, and he also recorded five putouts, two assists and was involved in one double play.
Trace Pelfrey, Cottondale
Pelfrey has come up big in each of the two wins for the Hornets this season. In the 7-0 win over Chipley, he was 1/3 from the plate with his one hit being a home run. He also recorded two RBIs and scored one run. In the next game which was a 21-3 win over Munroe, Pelfrey was 2/2 with one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Gavin Howard, Pensacola Catholic
In the first win of the season which was a 12-1 win over Jay, Howard was 4/4 from the plate with one extra base hit. He also stole two bases and scored twice in the victory.
Javi Santana, St. John Paul II
In the 15-3 win over Rickards, Santana went 4/5 from the plate with three RBIs, one steal and two runs scored.
Chris Copa, Florida State University School
In the 13-2 win over Godby, Copa was 3/3 from the plate with two extra base hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. He managed to steal on base in the game as well.
Ben Gamalero, Aucilla Christian
In two games, Gamalero tallied three hits, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored. He also managed to steal one base in the 13-4 win over Brookwood.