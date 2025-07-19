Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Florida Panhandle High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
Today, we take a look at the top returning wide receivers in the Florida Panhandle for the 2025 football season.
This group is as talented as they come in the entire state with many of these prospects currently committed to play at Division 1 schools. There are also two players who are entering their sophomore seasons who exploded onto the scene last year. It will be fascinating to watch their growth and development this season along with watching these seniors showcase their abilities and skillsets this season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wide receiver in the Florida Panhandle for the 2025 season.
Here are the nominations:
Gionni Lewis, Booker T. Washington
As a freshman, Lewis proved that he was one of the top receivers in the Panhandle from the start. He already has received seven offers which include Florida and Florida State. Last season, he caught 45 passes for 740 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 92 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns.
Robert Stith, Niceville
As he enters his final season at Niceville, Stith has been one of the most consistent and complete receivers in the Panhandle over the past few season. The West Virginia commit caught 45 passes for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. All eyes will be on him as he has big play potential, and the offense will look to get him the ball early and often.
Elijah West, Tate
The 2026 prospect currently holds 20 Division 1 offers, and it's easy to see why. Last season, he caught 42 passes for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had seven games where he finished with at least 50 receiving yards, and West also averaged nearly 14 yards per reception.
Grant Gilmore, South Walton
Gilmore returns as the leading receiver for the Seahawks entering 2025. Last season, he caught 49 passes for 619 yards and two touchdowns.
Darin Elder, Arnold
Last season, Elder caught 24 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns with his longest reception going for 80 yards.
Adam Land, Mosley
Land's numbers do not blow you off the page, but do not let that fool you. He is one of the more talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball returning this season in the Panhandle. The Mississippi State commit is crucial to the success for the Dolphins whether it's blocking or catching passes which was evident last season. In 2024, from the tight end position, he caught 22 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.
Carson Griffin, Mosley
Griffin returns as the top receiver for the Dolphins, and his explosive playmaking ability makes him a threat every time he touches the ball. In 2024, he caught 40 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. He also averaged over 13 yards per reception last season.
Omari Johnson, Bay
Johnson returns as one of the top receivers in Panama City after catching 35 passes for 695 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Tramond Collins, Cottondale
Collins enters the 2025 season as one of the top athletes in the Panhandle. The Florida Gator commit caught 13 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 661 yards and nine touchdowns on 31 carries. Collins is also an impact player on defense as he tallied 33 tackles with one interception, two fumble recoveries and one kickoff return for a touchdown.
Trashonn Collins, Cottondale
As a freshman, Collins caught 24 passes for 570 yards and eight touchdowns. With another year of growth, Collins should be even more deadly in the passing game this season.
Julius Miles, Freeport
Miles, who is currently committed to the Louisville Cardinals, finished 2024 with 59 receptions for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. His 6'6" frame allows him to shield the ball from defenders, and you can expect him to be a huge red zone threat in his final season with Freeport and for the Cardinals in the future.
