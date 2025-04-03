Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (4/2/2025)
Another week of the high school baseball season in the Panhandle region of Florida has come and gone, and that means it is time for our weekly player of the week poll. These athletes went above and beyond showcasing their abilities as they helped their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sam Compton of North Bay Haven Academy
Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominees:
Frank Wells, South Walton
In four games last week, Wells finished with five hits, one home run, one home run, three RBIs, three steals and nine runs scored.
Chase Wood, Mosley
Wood's pitching performance in the 4-2 win over Sequoyah (TN) helped his team seal the victory. He threw his best outing of the season in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed zero hits, zero runs, one walk and struck out eight batters.
Eli Blair, Arnold
In the 14-3 win over Bay, Blair finished with two hits in three at-bats with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Mark Flynn, Ponce De Leon
In two games of action last week, Flynn finished with five hits, two doubles, three RBIs, two steals and two runs scored. He will look to build upon one of his best week's of the season this week.
Jack Peaden, North Bay Haven Academy
In three games last week, Peaden finished with six hits in 10 at-bats. Two of his hits were doubles, and he finished with six RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched 1.2 innings in the 8-3 win over Destin where he allowed two hits, two runs, one walk with one strikeout.
Deacon Avery, Niceville
In the three wins over Crestview, Lincoln and Pine Forest, Avery finished with six hits, one home run, two doubles, four RBIs, two steals and six runs scored.
Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman
In three games last week, Flitcraft finished his week with six hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs, four steals and five runs scored.
Patrick Zurawski, Vernon
In the 18-5 win over Graceville, Zurawski finished with two hits in four at-bats. He hit his second triple of the season along with two RBIs and one run scored. He also finished his week with a perfect fielding percentage with six putouts in the 9-0 loss to Cottondale.
Tristan King, Holmes County
In the 15-0 win over Cottondale, King went two-for-two with one home run, one triple, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Nick Fuentes, Bay
In the 6-3 win over Sequoyah, Fuentes came through with some clutch hitting. He went three-for-four with two RBIs, one steal and one run scored.
Bowen Barber, Marianna
In three games last week, Barber finished with five hits and eight RBIs. His five RBI performance helped the Bulldogs come away with the 10-7 win over Chipley.
Roman Jackson, Gulf Breeze
In the two wins over Fort Walton Beach High School and Pace, Jackson finished with three hits in six at-bats with one RBI, five steals and three runs scored.