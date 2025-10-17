Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area Friday, October 17, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup of the weekend in the Green Bay area is No. 15 Kimberly playing at No. 16 Appleton North on Friday night at 7:00pm.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Menominee 7-0 at Kingsford 6-1, 5:00 PM
West Iron County 3-3 at Bark River-Harris 5-1, 6:00 PM
North 5-3 at Menasha 5-3, 7:00 PM
Neenah 7-1 at Hortonville 1-7, 7:00 PM
New London 1-7 at Wrightstown 5-3, 7:00 PM
Weyauwega-Fremont 4-4 at Colby 1-7, 7:00 PM
Southern Door 3-5 at Mishicot 3-4, 7:00 PM
Winneconne 8-0 at Seymour 7-1, 7:00 PM
Chilton 3-5 at Roncalli 6-2, 7:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran 8-0 at Reedsville 4-3, 7:00 PM
Waupun 7-1 at Wisconsin Dells 3-5, 7:00 PM
Xavier 2-6 at Waupaca 2-6, 7:00 PM
Cambridge 7-1 at Markesan 8-0, 7:00 PM
Valders 3-5 at Brillion 6-2, 7:00 PM
Luxemburg-Casco 6-2 at Freedom 7-1, 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle 3-4 at Cambria-Friesland 4-4, 7:00 PM
Shawano Community 1-7 at Fox Valley Lutheran 5-3, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh West 1-7 at Fond du Lac 4-4, 7:00 PM
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7-1 at Elmwood/Plum City 1-7, 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic 3-4 at New Holstein 6-2, 7:00 PM
Bonduel 6-2 at Sturgeon Bay 0-8, 7:00 PM
Wautoma 2-6 at Berlin 7-1, 7:00 PM
Lourdes 8-0 at Parkview 2-6, 7:00 PM
Oostburg 2-6 at Hilbert 7-2, 7:00 PM
East 2-6 at West 1-7, 7:00 PM
Omro 3-5 at St. Mary's Springs 5-3, 7:00 PM
Oconto Falls 7-1 at Little Wolf 2-5, 7:00 PM
Two Rivers 2-6 at Little Chute 7-1, 7:00 PM
Bay Port 6-2 at Pulaski 6-2, 7:00 PM
Lincoln 1-7 at South 1-7, 7:00 PM
Oconto 2-6 at Peshtigo 2-6, 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls 1-7 at Denmark 2-6, 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy 8-0 at Oshkosh North 8-0, 7:00 PM
Laconia 2-6 at Campbellsport 3-5, 7:00 PM
Auburndale 7-1 at Iola-Scandinavia 2-6, 7:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac 0-8 at Winnebago Lutheran Academy 5-3, 7:00 PM
Kiel 3-5 at Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 1-7, 7:00 PM
Ashwaubenon 3-5 at Preble 4-4, 7:00 PM
De Pere 4-4 at Southwest 0-8, 7:00 PM
Appleton West 3-5 at West De Pere 8-0, 7:00 PM
Kimberly 6-2 at Appleton North 5-3, 7:00 PM
Coleman 6-2 at Crivitz 6-2, 7:00 PM
Crandon 4-4 at Clintonville 0-8, 7:00 PM
Appleton East 3-5 at Kaukauna 3-5, 7:00 PM
Kiel 3-5 at Sheboygan Area Lutheran 0-0, 7:00 PM
Antigo 1-7 at Wausau East 3-5, 7:00 PM
Marinette 6-2 at Kewaunee 7-1, 7:00 PM
Amherst 7-1 at Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4-4, 7:00 PM
Kewaskum 0-8 at Watertown 1-7, 7:00 PM
Ripon 5-3 at Adams-Friendship 2-6, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here