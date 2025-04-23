Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (4/23/2025)
With the regional tournaments beginning this week, teams in the Sunshine State are looking to make a run at the state championship, and that includes a number of schools in the Florida Panhandle. There were some exciting games last week that were filled with tremendous performances from a number of players.
These players have helped their teams through the highs and the lows all season. There were 10 athletes who stood above the rest last week as they have been nominated for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle baseball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tristan King of Holmes County
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Mason Laymon, Arnold
Arnold is playing as good as anyone in the Panhandle at the moment with talent all over the diamond, and Laymon stepped up for his team last week. In the 13-3 win over Godby and the 6-1 win over Wakulla, Laymon finished with four hits, one double, three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
Coleman Borthwick, South Walton
In the 24-1 win over Pensacola and the 10-0 win over West Florida, Borthwick finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, five RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Jackson Marquardt, Niceville
In the 14-1 win over Pine Forest and the 15-0 win over Milton, Marquardt finished with three hits, one home run, one triple, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jordan Hosman, West Florida
In the 8-1 win over Walton, Hosman pitched one of his best games of the season. He pitched six innings where he faced 23 batters while allowing four hits, one run, no walks with nine strikeouts.
Joel Morse, Baker
In the 16-6 win over Paxton, Morse went three-for-three with one double, two RBIs and four runs scored. He also recorded two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the 11-9 loss to Central.
Gabe Mercado, Pensacola Catholic
In the 7-0 win over Freeport, Mercado delivered once again from the mound. He pitched a complete game that saw him allow just one hit with seven strikeouts.
Alex Bellamy, Cottondale
In the 15-0 win over Malone and the 7-2 win over Sneads, Bellamy finished with three hits, two home runs, one double, seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman
In the hard-fought 7-6 win over Pensacola Catholic, Flitcraft finished with two hits, one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Aaron Rowell, Choctawhatchee
In the crosstown showdown versus Fort Walton Beach, Rowell finished with three hits, one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the 13-0 victory.
Caleb Bates, Escambia
The Gators keep rolling along, and Bates has been a key reason why. In the 9-2 win over Booker T. Washington and the 7-1 win over Choctawhatchee, Bates finished with four hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored.
