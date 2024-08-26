Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bryce Wheeler, DL, Navarre
Despite coming on the losing end of things, Wheeler, a 2027 prospect, tallied five tackles and a quarteback pressure for the Raiders.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Here are this week’s nominations:
Moses Delarosa, Northview
The senior running back was the go-to-guy in the Chiefs’ 26-7 win over Destin. Delarosa rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.
Hayden Morris, Jay
The Royals’ quarterback impressed in a 34-0 win over Vernon, completing 6-of-8 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaymes Youngblood, Jay
Forming a duo with Morris, Youngblood ended last week rushing for 169 yards on 29 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Harper Campbell, Niceville
The linebacker led the Eagles’ defense in a 35-28 win over South Sumter, notching 13 tackles, two for loss and a forced fumble.
Von Keller, Choctawhatchee
If you were wondering who Cole Tabb’s replacement might be, look no further. Keller rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Gulf Shores (Alabama).
Lorezo Barnes, Marianna
Barnes was all over the field defensively in the Bulldogs’ wild 50-44 win over Marianna. The linebacker racked up a team-high 13 tackles.
Sammy Freitas, Mosley
The senior quarterback was superb in the Dolphins’ 53-28 drubbing of Rutherford, completing 17-of-23 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.
Dreden Bembow, Walton
The Braves’ wide receiver had a huge opening night in the receiving department, as Bembow caught eight passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Egan Segers, Holmes County
The sophomore had a strong start for Holmes County out of the backfield, carrying the rock 17 times for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns.
AG Floyd, Pensacola
Floyd led the way for the Tigers on the ground in a 19-6 loss to Pine Forest with 60 yards on just five attempts.
Pious Reed, Sneads
The junior running back had a solid stat line in the Pirates’ 24-21 loss to Cottondale, rushing for 112 yards on just nine carries and scoring a touchdown.
Kayin Martin, Blountstown
In a 48-14 win over Liberty County, Martin rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl