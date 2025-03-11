Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/10/25)
With another week of the softball season in the Florida Panhandle completed, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week. These players had outstanding performances, and there were plenty of exciting games in the Panhandle last week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle softball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 16 at 11:59 p.m.
With that being said, here are this week's nominees...
Kinlee Edwards, Blountstown
Blountstown suffered two close losses last week to North Florida Christian and Wewahitchka, but that did not stop Edwards from having a good week from the plate. She tallied five hits in eight at-bats with two hits going for extra bases. She also finished with one home run, six RBIs and three runs scored.
McKenzie Reiter, South Walton
In the 15-2 win over Mosley, Reiter finished with three hits in four at-bats with four RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched five innings in this game allowing six hits, but only two earned runs with five strikeouts.
Olivia Brown, Chipley
In the 10-7 win over Ponce De Leon, Brown was three-for-three with one triple, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored. In the two other games versus Paxton and Walton, she finished with four combined hits, one double, one RBI and four runs scored.
Ryleigh Miller, Paxton
In four games last week, Miller finished with four hits, two RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also pitched 12 combined innings where she allowed six hits, eight total runs, five earned runs and 23 strikeouts. Her best performance of the week came in the 16-1 win over Laurel Hill. Miller pitched four innings where she allowed one unearned run, two walks and struck out 11 batters.
Briana Noles, Niceville
In the 2-1 win over Gulf Breeze, Noles stepped up to the plate and delivered when it mattered the most. She finished the game with two hits, one home run, one RBI and one run scored. In the two other games for the week versus Wicksburg (AL) and Ashford Academy (AL), Noles finished with three hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
Bailey finished with two combined hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored versus Wicksburg and Ashford Academy. She also pitched seven innings versus Gulf Breeze where she allowed two hits, one unearned run, three walks and while striking out 17 batters.
Alexis Webb, Franklin County
In the 6-1 win over Port St. Joe, Webb finished with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Webb earned another hit and RBI in the 11-1 win over St. John Paul II, and hit one home run in the 12-4 loss to Northview.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
Long batted .667 with eight hits in four games last week. She hit two home runs, two doubles and finished with 11 RBIs. She also scored two runs over this four-game stretch.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
The Florida State commit went three-for-three with one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored in the 10-0 win over Walton.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Clark pitched 19 innings in four games last week earning the win in three of these games. She allowed 11 hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out 42 batters.
Cha'Miya Williams, Liberty County
Williams finished her week with two home runs and 10 RBIs. She went six-for-nine in two games where she also hit one triple, two doubles and scored seven runs. She failed to record a hit versus Opp (AL), but she did score a crucial run in the 3-1 win. Williams also pitched 11 combined innings versus Marianna and Opp where she allowed four hits, one earned run, five walks and struck out 18 batters.
Laela Kern, Arnold
In four wins last week for the Marlins, Kern finished her week with eight hits, four home runs, one triple, one double, one stolen base, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored. She also pitched two innings and struck out two batters in the 10-0 win over Mosley.
Alyx Hall, Fort Walton Beach
The Vikings enjoyed a 3-0 week last week, and Hall played a huge part in the team' success. She finished the week with six hits, three home runs, one double, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
In three games last week, Hemenway finished with eight hits, three home runs, two doubles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Her two home runs versus Freeport was her second multi-home run game of the season.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
DeMarcus went 3-0 on the week which brings her total to seven wins on the season. She pitched 16 innings combined versus Navarre, Lincoln and Daphne (AL) allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 45 batters in this three-game stretch.
Madison Travis, North Florida Christian
In the 10-6 win over Blountstown, Travis went one-for-four with her one hit going for extra bases, and she scored twice. In the 18-0 win over Rickards, she went four-for-four with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored.