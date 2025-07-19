Florida State Suffers A Decommit of 4-Star Runningback
On Friday, Florida State lost one of their top commitments in the 2026 class when Amari Thomas decommitted from the Seminoles. Hayes Fawcett, of Rivals and On3 Sports, broke the news via X Friday morning.
Thomas Instantly Becomes One of the Top Runningback Recruits in the Class of 2026
With this news breaking, Thomas will be one of the most sought after running backs in the 2026 class. He enters his senior season as a composite four-star prospect on 247 Sports. Thomas is currently ranked as the 21st ranked running back on 247's composite rankings and as the 27th ranked running back on their own player rankings. He is also listed as the sixth ranked running back on Rivals.
Thomas Will Showcase His Talents at Blountstown This Fall
Prior to transferring to Blountstown for his senior season, Thomas made a name for himself as the star running back for the Marianna Bulldogs. In 2024, Thomas rushed for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns on 153 carries which comes out to 12.3 yards per rush.
Thomas also rushed for over 100 yards in nine games last season. In the passing game, Thomas was reliable out of the backfield as he caught 14 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomas currently has Crystal Ball Predictions to South Carolina, but schools from across the country will be recruiting him throughout the season unless he commits to a school and locks down his commitment.