Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (3/31/2025)
With another week of the high school softball season in the books in the Sunshine State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from the Panhandle last week. Every week this season has been entertaining to watch, and that should only continue throughout April as the playoff race heats up.
These players battled all week while putting on some exciting performances for their teams. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tori Richardson of Florida High
Here are the nominees. Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Ava Jones, Holmes County
In the 17-2 win over Marianna last week, Jones went three-for-three from the plate with one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Zoey Kreinus, South Walton
In the 13-0 win over Paxton, Kreinus was two-for-four with one home run, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also tallied three hits and one RBI in the 10-1 loss to Holmes County.
Kayla Stephens, Freeport
In the 13-4 win over Destin, Stephens finished with three hits, one triple, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored. In the second game of the week which was a 10-8 win over Central, she recorded one double with two RBIs. Stephens also stole one base and scored three runs.
Annelise Skipper, Cottondale
In three wins over Vernon, Marianna and Providence Christian (AL), she finished with five hits, three RBIs and five runs scored combined. She also went 2-0 in the wins over Vernon and Marianna. She pitched 12 combined innings allowing six hits, five runs, nine walks and struck out 29 batters.
Elli Newman, Port St. Joe
Newman had a superb week from the plate in the wins over Sneads, Blountstown and Wewahitchka. She finished with five hits, two home runs, one triple, one double, eight RBIs, one steal and five runs scored.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 5-0 win over Navarre, she went two-for-three with one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched all seven innings allowing two hits, five walks and struck out 16 batters. In the 1-0 loss to Pace, she started and pitched 11.1 innings in what might have been the best pitching duel in the entire country last week versus Hannah DeMarcus. She allowed four hits, zero runs, two walks and struck out 12 batters.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
DeMarcus might have displayed the single, most dominant pitching performance that we will see anywhere in the country this season. In the 1-0 win over Niceville, she pitched all 12 innings which is her seventh complete game of the season. She allowed just one walk while striking out 33 batters in the win.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 18-0 win over Mosley, Goodpaster hit two home runs with four RBIs and scored three runs.. In the 16-1 win over Notre Dame Academy (WI), she finished with two hits, one triple, two RBIs, one steal and scored three runs.
Jacey Reed, Gulf Breeze
In the wins over Choctawhatchee and Navarre, Reed finished with five hits, two home runs, one double, nine RBIs and scored three runs. She also pitched seven combined innings in these two games. She allowed six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out three batters.
Bailee Gladden, North Bay Haven Academy
In the wins over Mosley and Notre Dame Academy, she finished with five hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs, one steal and six runs scored.
Anita Palmer, Destin
In the 14-0 win over Booker T. Washington, each of Palmer's three hits were all home runs. She also finished with five RBIs and scored three runs. In the 11-3 loss to Notre Dame Academy, she went two-for-two with one home run, one double, one RBI, two steals and two runs scored.
Tarrin McCrone, Altha
In the 18-2 win over FAMU DRS, McCrone went three-for-four with two doubles, five RBIs, one steal and two runs scored. She also picked up the win over Rutherford last week. She pitched a complete game allowing two hits with 18 strikeouts.
Aubrey Murphy, Ponce De Leon
In the wins over Bethlehem and Baker, Murphy finished with five hits, five RBIs, two steals and three runs scored. She also pitched 9.2 innings combined in these two games allowing five hits, two runs and striking out 13 batters.
Avionnah Padgett, Paxton
In two games last week, Padgett finished with one double, one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched 4.1 innings combined in these two games allowing just one hit, one walk with five strikeouts.
Brooklyn Bishop, Port St. Joe
In two games, Bishop finished with three hits, two home runs, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched five innings in the 5-2 win over Blountstown. She allowed two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 10 batters.
Sally Alberson, Gulf Breeze
In the 10-7 win over Navarre, Alberson went three-for-four with one home run, one double, three RBIs and three runs scored. She also tallied one hit and one run scored in the win over Choctawhatchee.