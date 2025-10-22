Vote: 5A Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year
The Iowa high school volleyball regular season is now complete, as regionals begin in Class 5A this week.
With the postseason here, it is time to recap the regular season. And to do that, High School on SI needs your help to determine who was the 5A Iowa high school volleyball regular season player of the year.
The season-long MVP, including the postseason trek, will be determined later this season.
Here are the nominees for the Iowa high school volleyball 5A regular season player of the year. Cast your vote for who you believe deserves the honor before the poll closes on Saturday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Nominees For Iowa High School Volleyball Class 5A Regular Season Player Of The Year
Cambel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior
Drapeau has had an incredible season, recording 401 kills to lead all of 5A in that category. She also has 145 digs, 57 blocks and 33 aces.
Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley
The senior outside hitter has recorded 379 kills for the Top 5 Spartans. She has 156 digs and 30 blocks with 35 aces.
Grace Knock, Cedar Rapids Prairie
Knock has been all over the court this fall, racking up 473 digs to lead all of 5A. She also has 48 assists, and 38 aces, serving at nearly 95 percent.
Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West
Eastvold, a junior, lead the way in 5A in assists with 788. She has 55 kills, 146 digs and 28 serving aces.
Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest
Vogt leads the top team in 5A with 281 kills, adding 150 digs, 43 blocks and 27 aces while serving 92 percent.
Tatem Schmidt, Ankeny Centennial
A sophomore, Schmidt has shined to lead the Jaguars, recording 225 kills this year. She also has 174 digs, 53 blocks and 32 aces.
Ava Jones, Waterloo West
Jones has picked up 301 kills with 168 digs, and 11 aces, serving at 91 percent.
Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny
Wiederin has 271 kills as a sophomore this fall, blocking 67 shots as well.
About Our Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.