Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jalen Parmley, Davenport
Despite Parmley's performance coming in a 22-13 loss to Lake Minneola, the running back rushed for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Laquinton Chandler, Mulberry
The freshman quarterback threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 win over St. Petersburg Catholic.
Jordan Henderson, Lakeland
Henderson was the bellcow in the Dreadnaughts' 28-0 victory over Sumner, rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
Blake Johnson, Bartow
The Yellow Jackets' quarterback led the way in a 24-14 victory over Lake Gibson, accounting for 148 all-purpose yards and two scores.
James Tilus, Auburndale
The Bloodhounds' defensive end was the sparkplug in a 7-0 win over Ridge Community, accounting for four tackles for loss and three sacks.
Kamari Smith, Haines City
Smith, a sophomore running back, rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries in the Hornets' 12-7 win over Davenport.
Dathan Glover, Santa Fe Catholic
Glover hauled in two passes for 100 yards and both went for touchdowns in a 38-37 loss to Tenoroc last week.
Keveun Mason, Sebring
The Blue Streaks' running back accounted for three total touchdowns in Sebring's 31-14 win over Sarasota Booker.
Mel Joseph, Lake Gibson
Despite Joseph's performance coming in a loss to Bartow, the outside linebacker made two tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal attempt.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl