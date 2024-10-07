High School

Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Matt Christopher

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jalen Parmley, Davenport

Despite Parmley's performance coming in a 22-13 loss to Lake Minneola, the running back rushed for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Laquinton Chandler, Mulberry

The freshman quarterback threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 win over St. Petersburg Catholic.

Jordan Henderson, Lakeland

Henderson was the bellcow in the Dreadnaughts' 28-0 victory over Sumner, rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Blake Johnson, Bartow

The Yellow Jackets' quarterback led the way in a 24-14 victory over Lake Gibson, accounting for 148 all-purpose yards and two scores.

James Tilus, Auburndale

The Bloodhounds' defensive end was the sparkplug in a 7-0 win over Ridge Community, accounting for four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Kamari Smith, Haines City

Smith, a sophomore running back, rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries in the Hornets' 12-7 win over Davenport.

Dathan Glover, Santa Fe Catholic

Glover hauled in two passes for 100 yards and both went for touchdowns in a 38-37 loss to Tenoroc last week.

Keveun Mason, Sebring

The Blue Streaks' running back accounted for three total touchdowns in Sebring's 31-14 win over Sarasota Booker.

Mel Joseph, Lake Gibson

Despite Joseph's performance coming in a loss to Bartow, the outside linebacker made two tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal attempt.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

