Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/6/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Lake Wales quarterback Brycen Levidiotis runs for a first down against Sebring, but the play was called back because of a penalty.
Lake Wales quarterback Brycen Levidiotis runs for a first down against Sebring, but the play was called back because of a penalty. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Damarcus Brown, Lake Placid

Another freshman that's had a breakout season is Brown, who rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 50-20 win over Avon Park.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Brycen Levidiotis, Lake Wales

The Highlanders' senior quarterback was stellar in a thrilling 28-25 win over Bartow, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Traveon Hymes, Mulberry

Hymes went off in Mulberry's 30-8 victory over Lake Region, rushing for a game-high 122 yards and scoring three times.

Trevor Smith, Santa Fe Catholic

Smith was solid in a 33-7 win over Bell Creek Academy, completing 11-of-24 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Jaidon Furman, Tenoroc

Despite coming in a losing effort to Trenton, Furman rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.

Brody Brenneman, Lakeland Christian

The sophomore quarterback was on point in the Vikings' 41-19 win over Northside Christian, completing 16-of-25 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Lavonski Tubbs, Ridge Community

Tubbs led the ground attack in the Bolts' 14-0 win over Davenport, rushing for a game-high 174 yards and a touchdown.

Collin Henderson, Lake Gibson

Henderson is another sophomore quarterback that performed well last week, with the signal caller throwing for 167 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 loss to DeLand.

August Stivender, Lake Placid

The Dragons' quarterback was solid in the team's 48-27 loss to St. Petersburg Catholic, throwing for 275 yards, three scores and zero picks.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

