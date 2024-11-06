Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/6/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Damarcus Brown, Lake Placid
Another freshman that's had a breakout season is Brown, who rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 50-20 win over Avon Park.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brycen Levidiotis, Lake Wales
The Highlanders' senior quarterback was stellar in a thrilling 28-25 win over Bartow, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
Traveon Hymes, Mulberry
Hymes went off in Mulberry's 30-8 victory over Lake Region, rushing for a game-high 122 yards and scoring three times.
Trevor Smith, Santa Fe Catholic
Smith was solid in a 33-7 win over Bell Creek Academy, completing 11-of-24 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Jaidon Furman, Tenoroc
Despite coming in a losing effort to Trenton, Furman rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Brody Brenneman, Lakeland Christian
The sophomore quarterback was on point in the Vikings' 41-19 win over Northside Christian, completing 16-of-25 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Lavonski Tubbs, Ridge Community
Tubbs led the ground attack in the Bolts' 14-0 win over Davenport, rushing for a game-high 174 yards and a touchdown.
Collin Henderson, Lake Gibson
Henderson is another sophomore quarterback that performed well last week, with the signal caller throwing for 167 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 loss to DeLand.
August Stivender, Lake Placid
The Dragons' quarterback was solid in the team's 48-27 loss to St. Petersburg Catholic, throwing for 275 yards, three scores and zero picks.
