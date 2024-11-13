High School

Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Palatka Panthers Saiquan Williams (9) is tackled by Bradford Tornadoes Gavin Cook (3) in the first half. Palatka High School (7-1) hosted Bradford High School (8-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Palatka , FL on Friday, October 28, 2022. Bradford lead 21-7 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] Flgai 103022 Bradford Palatka Fb / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Noah McKinley, Palatka

The sophomore quarterback saw extended time in the Panthers' 60-0 victory over Father Lopez, completing 5-of-6 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Landin Williams, Bell

In the Bulls' 21-7 win over Interlachen, Williams rushed for a game-high 183 yards on 27 attempts.

Demorri Sweet, Chiefland

Sweet led the ground game in Chiefland's 39-6 win over Trenton, rushing for 66 yards on just three carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Ja'kyrian Turner, South Sumter

In a 21-7 victory over Eastside, Turner rushed for a game-high 116 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Alexzander Henry, Trenton

Despite coming in a losing effort against Chiefland, Henry ran for 81 yards on 14 carries for Trenton.

Ben Aquayo, Interlachen

The Rams quarterback was a bright spot in the team's 21-7 loss to Bell, completing 12-of-17 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Maleek Williams, The Villages

Williams rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown in a 21-20 loss to Astronaut last week.

Bryan Sardinas, Taylor County

The Bulldogs' middle linebacker racked up a team-high seven tackles in a 34-0 loss to Gadsden County last week.

DeMarco Daniels, Eastside

In the loss to South Sumter, the Rams' defender racked up a game-high 24 total tackles.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

