Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Noah McKinley, Palatka
The sophomore quarterback saw extended time in the Panthers' 60-0 victory over Father Lopez, completing 5-of-6 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Landin Williams, Bell
In the Bulls' 21-7 win over Interlachen, Williams rushed for a game-high 183 yards on 27 attempts.
Demorri Sweet, Chiefland
Sweet led the ground game in Chiefland's 39-6 win over Trenton, rushing for 66 yards on just three carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Ja'kyrian Turner, South Sumter
In a 21-7 victory over Eastside, Turner rushed for a game-high 116 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Alexzander Henry, Trenton
Despite coming in a losing effort against Chiefland, Henry ran for 81 yards on 14 carries for Trenton.
Ben Aquayo, Interlachen
The Rams quarterback was a bright spot in the team's 21-7 loss to Bell, completing 12-of-17 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Maleek Williams, The Villages
Williams rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown in a 21-20 loss to Astronaut last week.
Bryan Sardinas, Taylor County
The Bulldogs' middle linebacker racked up a team-high seven tackles in a 34-0 loss to Gadsden County last week.
DeMarco Daniels, Eastside
In the loss to South Sumter, the Rams' defender racked up a game-high 24 total tackles.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl