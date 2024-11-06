Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (11/6/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Justin Fells, Palatka
Fells was the leading rusher in the Panthers' 40-0 rout of Keystone Heights, with the junior rushing for 135 yards on just seven touches and a touchdown.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Noah McKinley, Palatka
The sophomore quarterback saw extended time in the Panthers' 60-0 victory over Father Lopez, completing 5-of-6 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Tony Tanner, Dunnellon
Tanner, a sophomore linebacker for the Tigers, came up big in run support in a 28-6 win over Baker County and tallied 12 tackles and two went for a loss.
Collin Dunmore, Newberry
The Panthers' quarterback had a big night in a 37-14 win over Trinity Catholic and threw for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Eric Jenkins, Crescent City
Jenkins was efficient in a 26-10 win over Keystone Heights and completed four passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Patrick Harding, The Villages
The Buffaloes' quarterback led the way in a 27-26 win over Mount Dora, throwing for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Osten Jones, Chiefland
Jones led the way in a thrilling 30-29 victory over previously undefeated Union County, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Ollie James, Branford
In Branford's 39-12 victory over Hamilton County, the eighth grader rushed for 114 yards on just six carries and scored three times.
Wyatt Vanlandingham, Trenton
The Trenton running back was the workhorse in the team's 42-23 win over Tenoroc, rushing for 140 yards on 20 touches and scoring three touchdowns.
