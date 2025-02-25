Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (2/23/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from Feb. 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lucas Zarlenga, Jr., Sunlake
The junior infielder had a pair of two-hit games, going 2 for 3 in a 1-0 win over Cypress Creek on Tuesday, then 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored in a 2-0 victory over Wiregrass Ranch on Thursday.
Colin McGee, Sr., Cypress Creek
The lefty threw a gem against Sunlake on Tuesday, pitching six shutout innings giving up just one hit, one walk and one hit batter while striking out 11.
Nick Schwartz, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
The junior struck out 14 Pasco batters over 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday, giving up one run on four hits and a walk for the Gators.
Himanchall Persaud, Sr., Springstead
He threw a no-hitter against Lecanto on Tuesday, giving up one run in seven innings with four walks and two strikeouts.
Dalton Williams, Sr., Springstead
The senior had two strong performances against Lecanto, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and six RBI in a 9-1 win on Tuesday, then throwing five innings giving up an unearned run on just one hit and striking out nine while driving in a run on a sacrifice fly in a 15-1 victory on Friday.
Jaidon Sopjack, Jr. Gulf
He did it all in Tuesday’s win over Zephyrhills, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBI in support of himself on the mound, where he threw a complete game going seven innings giving up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11.
Johnathon Rodriguez, Jr., Mitchell
The shortstop drove in two runs in Tuesday’s win over Hudson, then went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI as the Mustangs beat Gulf on Thursday.
Jackson Hoyt, Sr., Nature Coast
The southpaw signed with the University of Florida was dominant on the mound against Central on Tuesday, throwing five no-hit, shutout innings while striking out 14, and also went 2 for 5 with a run scored that night as well as 1 for 3 with a double and a run in another victory over Central on Friday.
Gunner Bingham, 7th, Zephyrhills Christian
In a 19-8 win over Real Life Christian on Thursday he went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and five RBI, and also was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI on Tuesday versus Grace Christian.
Tristan Beck, Sr., Citrus
He earned the win for the Hurricanes on Friday night against Crystal River, throwing six inning giving up two unearned runs on five hits, walking none while striking out 10, and went 1 for 3 a double and two RBI against the Pirates on Tuesday.
