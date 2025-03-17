Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (3/16/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from March 10-15, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jack Strong, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The Hornets’ ace had his finest outing of the season on Friday, tossing a complete game in a 3-1 win over Pasco, striking out 15 over seven innings giving up one run on three hits and a walk, and he was also 2 for 4 in all three games his team played last week.
Maverick Filor, Sr., Crystal River
The senior pitched three scoreless innings of relief in extra innings, getting the win as the Pirates captured the 35th annual Joe D. Rigney Memorial Bat Game in 10 innings on Friday over Lecanto.
Matt Anthony, Sr., Sunlake
He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run, scoring three runs and driving in two in a win over Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday, then was 1 for 2 with a double, a run and two RBI against Anclote on Thursday.
Ryan Engley, Sr., Central
In the Bears’ 2-1 win over Hudson on Tuesday the senior threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 10 in seven innings against two walks while giving up an unearned run, and he went 1 for 2 with a RBI in that game then had a double, two runs and two RBI on Friday against Fivay.
Cameron Kessell, Sr., River Ridge
The senior threw five innings giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five in Wednesday’s win over Dunedin, and also had a double and three walks in four plate appearances along with an RBI.
Bryce Hewell, Jr., Nature Coast
In Thursday’s 14-0 win over Hudson, the junior went 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI to pace the Sharks.
Santi Busot, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Over three games last week, he went 6 for 12 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI, including a 3 for 4 night against Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
Boomer Newton, Jr., Pasco
When the Pirates defeated Lake Gibson 11-1 on Wednesday, the junior played a major role going 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBI.
Colin O’Malley, Jr., Zephyrhills
Starting the Bulldogs’ 10-0 win over Fivay on Thursday, he threw a complete game shutout in five innings, giving up just a hit, walking two and hitting one batter while striking out 10, and he also had an RBI and two runs scored.
Deacon Turpin, So., Cypress Creek
He finished 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBI as the Coyotes dominated in a 17-3 win over Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate on Thursday.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.