Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (3/23/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from March 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jayden Allen, Fr., Weeki Wachee
The freshman threw a perfect game and his second no-hitter of the season, although this one only in four innings as the Hornets beat Tarpon Springs 15-0 on Monday in the Farm Burean Tournament, striking out five while also getting a triple and an RBI at the plate.
Everett Burgess, Sr., Cypress Creek
The senior had a pair of three-hit games in the Farm Bureau Tournament, going 3 for 4 against East Lake on Monday, then 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored versus Hudson on Tuesday, and finished 7 for 12 with five runs scored in three tournament contests.
Kyle Koslin, Jr., Mitchell
The catcher was instrumental in the Mustangs winning the Farm Bureau Tournament, starting off by going 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI in Monday’s win over Lecanto, then 2 for 4 on Tuesday against Weeki Wachee and 3 for 5 with a run scored in Wednesday’s semifinal victory over Cypress Creek.
Nick Schwartz, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
The junior hurler got the Gators’ run to the Farm Burean Tournament final started with a great pitching performance in Tuesday’s win over Central, tossing a complete game shutout allowing two hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out 12.
Tommy DeLoreto, Sr., River Ridge
In Tuesday’s win over Citrus, the outfielder paced the Royal Knights going 2 for 5 with a double and five RBI, one night after he was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored versus Nature Coast, and he would finish the Farm Bureau Tournament going 5 for 10 over three games.
Kaden McKown, So., Crystal River
He pitched a gem against Dunnellon in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings while working around two hits and five walks, striking out 10 batters.
Talyn Poole, Sr., Central
In Wednesday’s win over River Ridge in the Farm Bureau Tournament, the senior went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI while also recording the save throwing three scoreless frames, and was 2 for 4 with two RBI in Monday’s victory against Bishop McLaughlin.
Tatum Dulaski, So., Zephyrhills Christian
He led the way in the Warriors’ 11-1 win over Real Life Christian Academy on Thursday, going 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Dalton Williams, Sr., Springstead
The senior threw a complete game shutout in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Columbus, working around three hits, two walks and three hit batters over seven innings while striking out three.
Dominic Italiano, Sr., Sunlake
Over four games last week, the senior went 6 for 11 with four RBI, including going 2 for 3 with two RBI in Wednesday’s win over Holy Ghost Prep as well as 2 for 3 with an RBI in Saturday’s game versus Prospect.
