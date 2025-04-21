Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of district tournament games
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from April 14-April 19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cameron Kessell, Sr., River Ridge
In two games of the District 5A-8 Tournament, the senior went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI in Monday’s win over Zephyrhills, then was 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBI on Tuesday against Springstead.
Dylan Czerwinski, Jr., Lecanto
The junior led the Panthers to a win over Cypress Creek in Monday’s quarterfinal of the District 5A-8 Tournament, tossing a one-hit shutout, striking out eight in seven innings.
Christopher Rodriguez, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin
The senior went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI in a win over Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate on Monday in the District 2A-9 Tournament, then was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI against Tampa Catholic on Tuesday.
Joey Rief, Sr., Springstead
The Eagles won the District 5A-8 title with the senior going 2 for 3 with two RBI in a 2-0 win over Wesley Chapel in Thursday’s district final, after going 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, a run and two RBI in Tuesday’s victory against River Ridge.
Tommy Celotto, Jr., Hudson
The junior had a big game in Tuesday’s District 4A-6 Tournament win over Gulf, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBI, and getting the win on the mound striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.
Jayden Warren, Sr., Central
The senior had a gigantic night in Tuesday’s District 4A-6 Tournament victory over Fivay, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and an amazing six RBI.
Bryce Hewell, Jr., Nature Coast
In Tuesday’s District 3A-7 Tournament win over Hernando, the junior went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI, then was 1 for 3 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Thursday’s title game against South Sumter.
Jayce Rollins, Sr, Pasco
The Pirates defeated Weeki Wachee on Thursday in the District 4A-6 final behind the senior, who went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI while giving up just an unearned run in seven innings and striking out seven, and he was also 2 for 3 with an RBI in Wednesday’s victory over Hudson.
Carson Wheatley, Fr., Pasco
The underclassman had a fantastic district tournament, going 1 for 2 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday’s District 4A-6 semifinal win over Hudson, then finishing 2 for 3 with two homers, two runs and four RBI against Weeki Wachee in Thursday’s final.
Jack Strong, Sr., Weeki Wachee
He pitched a shutout against Central in Wednesday’s District 4A-6 Tournament matchup, allowing two hits and hitting two batters while striking out nine, and also getting a hit and driving in two runs.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.