Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (12/23/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 16-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dom Stasio, Sr., Seven Rivers Christian
The Warriors big man had an impressive double-double in a game on Monday against Cambridge Christian, posting 10 points while pulling down 19 rebounds.
Xavior Haegele, Jr., Central
Helped the Bears to two wins, scoring 25 points while making 7 3-pointers on Monday against Angeline Academy of Innovation, and collecting 18 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday versus Crystal River.
Caleb Edmonds, Sr., Cypress Creek
Senior had a big night in an 83-73 victory over River Ridge on Wednesday, scoring 31 points to go with six rebounds and three steals, after he had 14 points and six rebounds in Monday’s win over Hudson.
T.J. Gebru, Sr., Pasco
In a game on Monday against Patel, he had a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds, and he had 17 points in a 75-74 win over Weeki Wachee on Thursday.
Daniel Merizalde, Jr., Hernando
In three games for the Leopards, he scored 20 points with eight assists on Tuesday against Weeki Wachee, added 19 points, four assists and three steals on Wednesday versus Dunnellon, and 20 points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block while making four 3-pointers against Academy at the Lakes on Friday.
Jadyn Wood, Sr., Gulf
Put together back-to-back double-doubles, with 10 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday’s win over Patel, and 14 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Palm Harbor on Friday, and he also had 12 points and five steals on Tuesday against Anclote.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Scored 20 points in all three games the Wildcats played, including 24 points and nine rebounds in a win over Winthrop College Prep Academy on Tuesday, 22 points in a victory over Lakeland on Thursday, and 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in loss on Friday to Sunlake.
Zion McKenzie, Sr., Springstead
Led the Eagles to a 77-38 win over Citrus on Tuesday by scoring 23 points to go with six steals, and had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals against Mitchell on Friday.
Logan White, Jr., Weeki Wachee
The junior had a huge night in a 75-74 loss to Pasco on Thursday, scoring 36 points while knocking down four 3-pointers to go with five rebounds and three steals, after he had 11 points and five rebounds on Tuesday against Hernando.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
In a 78-64 win over Mitchell on Thursday, scored 24 points to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double, making four 3-pointers in the game.
