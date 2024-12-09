Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (12/8/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 2-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dominick Walsh of Fivay.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Noah Magill, Sr., Seven Rivers Christian
Started the week scoring 26 points along with six rebounds and a steal on Tuesday in a 76-45 win over Lakeside Christian, and followed with 14 points, six rebounds, one steal and one block in a 47-43 victory over First Academy-Leesburg on Friday.
Jadyn Wood, Sr., Gulf
Had a big game on Tuesday in a 75-56 win over Pasco, scoring 31 points to go with five rebounds and a block, then finished the week on Friday with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Buccaneers beat Hudson 70-43.
T.J. Gebru, Sr., Pasco
Averaged 20.7 points over three games for the Pirates, with 19 points apiece and a combined 8 3-pointers made on Tuesday and Thursday against Gulf and Hollins, then 24 points in a 74-43 win over Hernando Christian Academy on Friday.
Eli Wilson, Jr., Mitchell
Scored 18 points with 4 3-pointers made against Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday, then scored 14 versus Sunlake on Wednesday and 12 while hitting on 3 3-pointers against Cardinal Mooney on Thursday.
Zion McKenzie, Sr., Springstead
Had a big game on Tuesday in a 70-24 win over Weeki Wachee, scoring 30 points to go with six rebounds and six steals while making 3 3-pointers.
Dominick Walsh, So., Fivay
Scored in double figures three times in four games over the course of the week, highlighted by 25 points with 5 3-pointers made along with eight assists and three seals in a 90-52 win over River Ridge.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Scored 20 points twice in two games, with 20 points, nine assists and two steals in a 75-57 win over Lake Gibson on Wednesday, and 27 points, three steals and three 3-pointers made in a 77-74 overtime win over IMG Academy on Friday.
Sian Morris, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Scored 20 points with four assists and three steals in a Wednesday 75-57 win over Lake Gibson, and 17 points plus three assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 77-74 overtime victory on Friday against IMG Academy.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Had a pair of 20-point games, scoring 23 with five made 3-pointers plus seven rebounds, six assists and three steals against Cypress Creek on Wednesday in an 87-62 victory, and had 20 points, five assists and three steals in a 64-60 win over Jesuit on Friday.
Kyden Wiley, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists, three steals and a block in a 64-60 victory over Jesuit on Friday, and nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds plus five assists and five steals in Wednesday’s 87-62 win over Cypress Creek.
