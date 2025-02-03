Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (2/2/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 27-Feb, 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Fillipe Frangie, Jr., Mitchell
The big man for the Mustangs had an impressive double-double against Sunlake on Tuesday, with 23 points and 14 rebounds, and had 16 points and nine rebounds the day before against Stawbrerry Crest, then eight points and 10 rebounds versus Land O’ Lakes on Thursday.
Ryan Sayre, Sr., Springstead
The senior guard posted 23 points with seven 3-pointers, five assists and two steals in Tuesday’s win over Crystal River, then had 16 points, three assists and two steals against South Sumter the next night, and made 12 attempts from the 3-point line across three games on the week.
Sam Jackson, Sr., Hernando
With 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals the senior forward led the Leopards to a victory over Springstead on Friday, after he had 12 points, three rebounds and a steal on Wednesday versus Nature Coast.
Jaden Montzka, Jr., Hernando Christian
The shooting guard scored 23 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in a win over First Academy-Leesburg on Monday, then had 19 points, five rebounds and a steal on Tuesday versus Seven Rivers Christian.
T.J. Gebru, Sr., Pasco
The senior had a pair of double-doubles, first tallying 23 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals in a win over Hudson on Tuesday, then posted 14 points and 10 rebounds plus three assists and a block on Wednesday against Zephyrhills.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior guard had a big 35-point performance in Wednesday’s win over Gulf, making five 3-pointers to go along with five steals, and he also had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Tuesday’s victory against Cypress Creek.
Donovan Gaines, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
He had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds plus seven assists in Wednesday’s victory against Gulf, and had 16 points and seven rebounds as the Bulls defeated county-rival Cypress Creek on Tuesday.
Caleb Edmonds, Sr., Cypress Creek
The senior scored 19 points and added six assists, four assists and a block against Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday, and had 19 points again in Thursday’s win over River Ridge.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The senior guard had a monster week for the Wildcats, scoring 34 points with six made 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Land O’ Lakes, scoring 20 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Wednesday victory against Sunlake, then posted a double-double of 37 points and 10 rebounds plus three assists, two steals and a block on Friday in a win over Wiregrass Ranch.
Logan White, Jr., Weeki Wachee
The junior forward set a single-game school record with 41 points in Thursday’s victory over Tarpon Springs, and also scored 18 points to lead the Hornets against Crystal River on Friday.
