Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/20/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Oct. 14-18, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Waylon Williamson, Citrus
The sophomore made an impact in all three phases while leading the Hurricanes to their first win, 21-6 over Central. He threw for one touchdown and ran in the go-ahead score on an 11-yard QB sneak in the fourth quarter, capping a drive he set up on a long kickoff return. He also recorded two interceptions playing defense.
Michael Saltsman, Hernando
The Leopards’ junior quarterback went 7 of 13 passing for 139 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and ran seven times for 77 yards and a score in a 28-24 victory over Lecanto.
Savaunn Samms, Crystal River
The junior running back led the Pirates in rushing with 10 carries for 90 yards and had a 6-yard touchdown run in a 14-6 win over visiting Weeki Wachee.
Jackson Hoyt, Nature Coast
The Sharks’ senior quarterback completed 13 of 21 passes for 286 yards and threw for three touchdowns. He also ran six times for 95 yards and a score in a 42-31 loss at Land O’ Lakes.
Ian Wilson II, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior ran 17 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bulls to a 14-3 win over Springstead in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Bryce Randolph, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior intercepted two passes to lead the Bulls on defense as they shut down previously unbeaten Springstead in a 14-3 victory.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills
Playing under center for the Bulldogs, the senior completed 6 of 10 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns, and also ran four times for 41 yards and two scores in a 56-14 win over Cypress Creek.
Antwon Brown, Fivay
The sophomore tallied seven receptions for 114 yards in the Falcons’ 22-19 victory over Gulf, and on defense he had eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
Sincere Allen, Wesley Chapel
The senior helped the Wildcats to a 39-0 blowout of Dixie Hollins, rushing eight times for 152 yards and a touchdown while completing 5 of 10 passes for 76 yards and a score. He also had an interception on defense.
Jacob Koster, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
In a 36-14 win over Seven Rivers Christian, the senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 150 yards and threw for three touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App