Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week? (11/04/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Oct. 28-Nov. 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Leelen Wright, Weeki Wachee
The junior rushed 24 times for 248 yards in the Hornets’ 43-9 win over Citrus.
Richard Hanshaw, Weeki Wachee
The junior quarterback led the Hornets to a 43-9 win over Citrus, completing 14 of 22 passes for 163 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions. He also ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Tristan Lennon, Zephyrhills
Starting under center for the Bulldogs, the senior completed 16 of 23 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown. He also ran 22 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-18 loss to Port Charlotte.
Nathan Merriman, Sunlake
The Seahawks sophomore carried the ball 22 times for 231 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in a 55-28 victory over Cypress Creek.
Ace Missbach, Sunlake
The junior needed just eight carries to total 119 yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Seahawks won 55-28 over Cypress Creek.
Gio Martinez, Springstead
The Eagles’ senior signal caller completed 16 of 20 passes for 201 yards to go with his two touchdown tosses in a 39-38 win over Lecanto.
JT Tipton, Lecanto
The Panthers junior completed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and threw for two touchdowns in a 39-38 loss at Springstead.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Wiregrass Ranch
The junior completed 9 of 9 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns and carried the ball five times for 50 yards in a 35-18 win over River Ridge.
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior had 10 carries for 74 yards with a rushing touchdown to go along with a 24-yard touchdown catch. He finished with 129 all-purpose yards in a 35-18 victory against River Ridge.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
The Mustangs junior was key in a 49-6 win over Anclote, completing 7 of 12 passes for 119 yards with three touchdowns.
