Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (11/30/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Nov. 18-30, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Annalise de Beer, F, Seven River Chrisitan
The Warriors junior averaged 22.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 4.7 steals over three games as the team went 1-2.
Ariana Willoughby, G, Springstead
The Eagles started the season 4-1 and the freshman played a key role averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals while knocking down 14 3-pointers.
Priya Jacob, PF/C, Mitchell
The senior averaged a double-double in two games for the 1-1 Mustangs, at 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Tennae Cabral, C, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior averaged a double-double as the Bulls started off 1-1, at 15.0 points and 13.5 rebounds to go along with 4.5 blocks.
Lauren Lee, G/F, River Ridge
The senior exceled in four games for the Knights, averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Jaylin Neder, G/F, Land O’ Lakes
Averaging 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks, the senior helped the Gators start 1-1.
Jessi Saffold, G/F, Land O’ Lakes
It was a big first week for the Gators freshman, averaging 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 9.0 steals in two games, including a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals in a 57-27 win over Patel on Nov. 21.
Grace Rutherford, SF, Hudson
Over the first two games for the Cobras, the junior averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks.
Amelia Gatson, C, Anclote
Over the first two games of the season, the senior averaged a double-double at 17.0 points and 11.5 rebounds along with 4.5 steals.
Deslynn Nickell, G, Cypress Creek
The Coyotes senior averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 assists and 4.8 steals over the first four games of the season.
