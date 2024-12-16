Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (12/15/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Aislin Ruppe, So., Hernando
Knocked down five 3-pointers in two separate games, while scoring 26 points against Central on Tuesday and 22 points versus Lecanto on Friday, to go along with 17 points against South Sumter on Wednesday.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
Put together a strong all-around game in Tuesday’s 58-14 win over Anclote, with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and six blocks.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
Posted a pair of 20-point efforts for the Coyotes, with 23 points, seven steals and three assists in a 60-12 win over Pasco on Tuesday, and 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 47-37 victory over Gulf on Thursday.
Kaylana Little, So., Mitchell
Contributed a double-double in a 52-46 win over Sunlake on Thursday, with 11 points and 12 rebounds, to go with 16 points, four assists and four steals in a 69-34 win over Gulf on Tuesday, and 12 points, eight rebounds and six steals in a 42-31 win over Lecanto on Wednesday.
Alex Nichols, So., Land O’ Lakes
Scored 20 points to go with four rebounds and a steal in a 52-46 loss to Zephyrhills on Tuesday, after producing 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 61-25 victory over Pasco the previous night.
Aleena Borgus, So., Lecanto
In three games, she had two double-doubles and nearly a third, including 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 48-47 win over Crystal River on Tuesday, 10 points and 14 rebounds against Mitchell on Wednesday, and eight points and 10 rebounds along with four steals in a 46-37 win over Hernando on Friday.
Angel Hughes, Jr., Crystal River
Scored 20 points in a loss to Lecanto on Tuesday, then had 15 points and nine assists against North Marion on Wednesday, and 13 points and three steals in a win over Citrus on Friday.
Addisson Osborne, Jr., Springstead
Totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 50-18 win over Nature Coast on Tuesday, and 10 points and three steals in a 51-5 blowout of Central on Friday.
Dayla Christopher, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Scored 22 points to go with six rebounds and six steals in Tuesday’s 54-29 win over Wiregrass Ranch.
Jaslene Medina, Jr., Fivay
Tallied 16 points and eight steals in a 59-26 win over Anclote on Thursday, to go with 12 points in Tuesday’s 60-19 victory over Classical Prep.
