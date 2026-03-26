Final 2025-26 Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

With the long, challenging regular season, four rounds of the WIAA playoffs, and 2026 state championships now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the final High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 girls basketball rankings.

Oostburg claims the No. 1-spot in the highly contested rankings following a dominant, statement-making 64-37 season-ending victory over previously undefeated and No. 6-ranked Wisconsin Dells in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's Resch Center on March 14.

It was the second consecutive state title and fifth in program history for the Flying Dutch, who finished with a 30-0 overall record.

The remarkable season included victories over eight WIAA state tournament teams including D1 champion Arrowhead (69-60), D2 champion Whitefish Bay (65-53), Notre Dame Academy (43-42), Pewaukee (65-37), Beaver Dam (64-50), Wisconsin Dells (64-37), Mosinee (63-50), and Saint Mary Catholic (73-57).

Oostburg has a 36-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming to Appleton East (68-67) on Feb. 18, 2025.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 267-30 overall record.

Previous ranking: 2

Final Game: Def. second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Wisconsin Dells 64-37 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 4

Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double overtime in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 1

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Arrowhead 80-74 in double overtime in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 9

Final Game: Def. fourth-seeded and No. 20-ranked Beaver Dam 64-63 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 12

Final Game: Def. third-seeded and No. 16-ranked Albany-Monticello 43-40 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Previous ranking: 24

Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 13-ranked Eleva-Strum 70-40 in WIAA Division 5 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 5

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wauwatosa East 62-58 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 13.

Previous ranking: 20

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Whitefish Bay 64-63 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 6

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Oostburg 64-37 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 7

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Arrowhead 72-49 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 13.

Previous ranking: 3

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 6-ranked Wisconsin Dells 77-71 in WIAA Division 3 state semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 8

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Academy 54-48 in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on March 5.

Previous ranking: 10

Final Game: Lost to fourth-seeded and No. 20-ranked Beaver Dam 70-58 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 13.

Previous ranking: 11

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Dells 76-52 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 5.

Previous ranking: 23

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 7-ranked Pewaukee 67-58 in WIAA Division 1 sectional finals on March 7.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 23-ranked Hartford 58-48 in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on March 5.

Previous ranking: 15

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Oostburg 63-50 in WIAA Division 3 state semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 18

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Mosinee 58-53 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 5.

Previous ranking: 16

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 12-ranked Neillsville 43-40 in WIAA Division 4 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 17

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Whitefish Bay 78-42 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 13.

Previous ranking: 13

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 13-ranked Pacelli 70-40 in WIAA Division 5 state championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 14

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 16-ranked Albany-Monticello 45-31 in WIAA Division 4 state semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 19

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Arrowhead 74-52 in WIAA Division 1 sectional finals on March 7.

Previous ranking: 22

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 12-ranked Neillsville 58-31 in WIAA Division 4 state semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 21

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 17-ranked Brookfield East 47-36 in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on March 5.

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com