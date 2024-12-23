Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (12/23/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 16-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
Posted a double-double for the Warriors in a 66-19 win over Foundation Christian on Monday, with 29 points and 14 rebounds, along with eight steals and five assists.
Ayana Kincade, So., Hernando
Topped 20 points twice for the Leopards, scoring 22 against Angeline Academy of Innovation on Monday and 26 in a win over Hudson on Thursday, while also scoring 17 versus Weeki Wachee on Tuesday.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
Capped the week off with a triple-double, with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals in Friday’s win over Sports Leadership and Management, but also had 18 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and two blocks on Monday versus Palmetto, as well as 22 points, eight rebounds and eight steals on Wednesday against Sports Leadership and Management.
Joelys Rodriguez, So., Weeki Wachee
Put together a solid all-around game on Tuesday, with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and nine steals in a 57-22 win over Hernando.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
Led the Coyotes to a 52-23 win over Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
Scored 32 points in a 54-44 win over Nature Coast on Tuesday and followed that up with 24 points in a 52-48 victory against Dunnellon on Wednesday.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
Paced the Knights with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in Tuesday’s 66-20 win over Hudson.
Demi Williamson, So., Citrus
Helped the Hurricanes to two wins with a pair of double-doubles, 11 points and 10 steals on Wednesday versus Angeline Academy of Innovation and 23 points and 10 steals on Thursday against Pasco, and also had 20 points and four steals on Tuesday against Springstead.
Kaycie Hyde, Sr., Sunlake
Nearly had a triple-double in Wednesday’s 43-20 win over Zephyrhills, with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals
Felicia Taylor, Jr., Central
Collected a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in the Bears’ 51-12 win over Angeline Academy of Innovation on Thursday.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App