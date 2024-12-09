Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (12/8/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 2-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ariana Willoughby of Springstead
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Joelys Rodriquez, So., Weeki Wachee
Put together two solid games for the Hornets, scoring 17 points to go with four steals in a 54-21 win over Classical Prep on Monday, then totaling 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 49-42 loss to Springstead on Tuesday.
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
Recorded two double-doubles for the Warriors, with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 66-32 loss to Wildwood on Tuesday, and 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 46-31 victory over Oak Hall on Friday.
Jaylin Neder, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Scored 22 points to go with five rebounds, four assists, five steals and four blocks in a 60-52 loss to Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.
Priya Jacob, Sr., Mitchell
Helped the Mustangs to two wins with a pair of double-doubles, tallying 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-0 win over Angeline Academy of Innovation on Tuesday, and 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-45 victory over Zephyrhills on Wednesday.
Kaycie Hyde, Sr., Sunlake
Scored 17 points to go with five assists, four steals and a block in Tuesday’s 65-38 win over Wiregrass Ranch.
Ariana Willoughby, Fr., Springstead
Had a pair of solid all-around games in two wins, with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Tuesday’s 49-42 victory over Weeki Wachee, and nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 42-37 win on Friday over Lecanto.
Jaslene Medina, Jr., Fivay
Totaled 18 points and seven steals as the Falcons recorded a 61-20 blowout over Hudson on Tuesday.
Marley Weaver, So., Bishop McLaughlin
Scored 16 points apiece in Monday’s 46-10 win over Hernando Christian and Tuesday’s 41-10 drubbing of Central, and also had nine steals against the Bears.
Layla Richardson, Fr., Hudson
Scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Thursday’s 53-52 loss to Anclote.
Keyrra Ruiz, So., Crystal River
Scored 17 points and had two steals in Monday’s 68-32 loss to North Marion, followed by nine points and nine rebounds in a 54-39 win over Nature Coast on Tuesday, and 14 points plus two steals as the Pirates defeated Hernando 41-40 on Friday.
