Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (2/2/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 27-Feb. 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Demi Williamson, So, Citrus
The underclassman had a unique double-double in Tuesday’s win over Central, scoring 21 points and notching 13 steals for the Hurricanes, after she had 16 points and six steals in Monday’s victory over Angeline Academy of Innovation.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr. Cypress Creek
She scored 30 points to go with eight steals, six rebounds and three assists in a blowout win over Pasco on Monday, and followed with 16 points, seven steals, five rebounds and two blocks on Tuesday in a victory against Land O’ Lakes.
Mackenzie Luebs, Jr., Cypress Creek
In Monday’s win over Pasco, the junior had a double-double with 16 points and 11 steals, and also had five rebounds, six assists and a block, then had 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals in Tuesday’s victory against Land O’ Lakes.
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
The junior forward had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds against Hernando Christian on Tuesday along with three assists and five steals, then on Friday against Bishop McLaughlin she posted 15 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks.
Tennae Cabral, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
She recorded a pair of double-doubles in two victories for the Bulls, starting with 13 points and 15 rebounds plus three assists, three steals and three blocks on Tuesday against Zephyrhills, then 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks versus Gulf on Wednesday.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’Lakes
The freshman had a near triple-double on Tuesday when the Gators faced Cypress Creek, recording 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals.
Karly Pasmore, So., Weeki Wachee
The sophomore scored a season high of 20 points while making six 3-pointers and had two steals, leading the Hornets to a 56-39 victory over Lecanto on Tuesday.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
She put together a double-double in Wednesday’s win over Clearwater Central Catholic with 14 points and 13 rebounds, to go with six assists, four steals and four blocks.
Briana Coleman, Jr., Springstead
In the Eagles’ blowout 68-36 win over Crystal River, the junior posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, and also had five steals.
Kaylana Little, So., Mitchell
She had a solid all-around game and a near double-double on Thursday night against Cypress Creek, tallying 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
