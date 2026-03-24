2025-26 Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams for Each Division Announced
The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced its girls basketball coaches and players of the year, along with All-Ohio teams for each division.
Divisions IV through VII were unveiled on Monday, while Divisions I through III were revealed on Tuesday.
Below are the honorees for each division:
Division I
Player of the Year: Whitney Stafford, Lewis Center Olentangy
Coach of the Year: Andrew Booth, Wadsworth
First Team
Zoe Coleman, Pickerington Central, junior
Whitney Stafford, Lewis Center Olentangy, senior
Maddie Lepley, Massillon Jackson, senior
Lauren Decker, Wadsworth, senior
Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, senior
Erin Thomas, Cincinnati Princeton, sophomore
Bella Swisshelm, Batavia West Clermont, freshman
Nina Rodriguez, Mentor, senior
Second Team
Mya Taylor, Canton McKinley, senior
Anna Habra, Mason, senior
Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont, sophomore
McKenzie Jones, Springboro, senior
Kev’iya Parrish, Cincinnati Western Hills, freshman
Sidney Butera, Strongsville, junior
Regan Braaten, Berea-Midpark, junior
Davinee Harris, Findlay, sophomore
Third Team
Riley Blankenship, Dublin Coffman, sophomore
Calli Geller, Newark, junior
Mary Kidwell, New Albany, senior
Calli Ludban, Hilliard Darby, freshman
Blossom Wallace, Pickerington Central, senior
Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, senior
Gabby Chadwell, Milford, junior
Ashlyn McKinney, Mentor, freshman
Division II
Player of the Year: Sydney Mobley, Sunbury Big Walnut
Coach of the Year: Scott Smith, Cincinnati Seton
First Team
Sydney Mobley, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior
Ella Martin, Westerville Central, senior
Mia Vieth, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
Lauren Bain, Cincinnati Seton, senior
Leah Pike, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, senior
Gemma Wichmann, Rocky River Magnificat, senior
Delaney Pierce, Massillon Washington, sophomore
Niera Stevens, Akron Hoban, senior
Second Team
Javaya Harley, Columbus Northland, senior
Remy Largent, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior
Aubrey Fritz, Riverside Stebbins, senior
Bella Rogers, Loveland, junior
Grace Krahl, Sylvania Northview, senior
Corrin Voltz, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, junior
Lila Kleve, Massillon Perry, senior
Haydn Paul, Macedonia Nordonia, senior
Third Team
Whitley Davis, Cincinnati Winton Woods, senior
Brynn Ward, Fremont Ross, freshman
Jade Latson, Toledo Start, senior
Jesse Simon, Olmsted Falls, senior
Kaitlin Dobida, Eastlake North, senior
Ashley Perdion, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, junior
Zoe McCort, North Canton Hoover, senior
Taylor Dye, Twinsburg, senior
Division III
Players of the Year: Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto
Coach of the Year: Tyler Hardcastle, Zanesville
First Team
Nylah McShan, Steubenville, senior
Naomie “Pinky” Burkett, Columbus Hartley, sophomore
Kennedy Houston, Columbus Centennial, junior
Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, senior
Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, senior
Kennedy Lacey, Ashland, junior
Trinity Lazzara, Norwalk, senior
Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush, junior
Evelyn McKnight, Copley, senior
Melania Cornute, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, junior
Second Team
Elle Mortimer, Granville, junior
Leigha Acoff, Cincinnati Woodward, senior
Libby Bunsold, Bellbrook, sophomore
Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, senior
Abbi Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, sophomore
Kallie Thames, Toledo Notre Dame, senior
Gianna LaMarco, Madison, sophomore
Nylah Mason, Lyndhurst Brush, sophomore
Jenna Triveri, Canfield, senior
Sydney Ferguson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, sophomore
Alyssa Brown, Youngstown Chaney, junior
Third Team
Christiana Towns, Columbus Linden-McKinley, junior
Alexis Wooten, Columbus Hamilton Township, senior
Ja'Kyiah Cook, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, freshman
Bella Cobb, Oxford Talawanda, freshman
Jadelyn Jenike, Mt. Orab Western Brown, sophomore
Serenity Bolden, Toledo Central Catholic, senior
Izzy Lapp, Parma Padua Franciscan, sophomore
Olivia Miller, Avon Lake, senior
Grace Shondel, Medina Highland, senior
Claire VanDamme, Kent Roosevelt, senior
Maddie Garber, Dresden Tri-Valley, senior
Ayawna Gladden, Zanesville, junior
(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).
Division IV
Player of the Year: Tristan Williams, Shaker Heights Laurel
Coach of the Year: Josh Blakeman, Circleville
First Team
Leila Carter, Columbus International, senior
Addison Edgington, Circleville, junior
Lucy Luers, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, sophomore
Samaya Wilkins, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, junior
Kaitlyn Turinksy, Bellevue, senior
Tristan Williams, Shaker Heights Laurel, senior
Carly Kray, Ashtabula Edgewood, junior
Dakota Graham, Norton, senior
Kaydence Walker, Wintersville Indian Creek, junior
Kylie Ujcich, Carrollton, senior
Second Team
Kiannah Ingram, Logan Elm, senior
Zoey Conn, St. Paris Graham, junior
Jolie Gudorf, Brookville, sophomore
Makenna Moritz, Genoa Area, junior
Taitum Jeffrey, Clyde, junior
Annie Sullivan, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, freshman
Claire Coljohn, Parma Heights Holy Name, junior
Faelynn Beckrest, Chesterland West Geauga, junior
Madi Hoopes, Beloit West Branch, freshman
Evie Barth, Seville Cloverleaf, senior
Third Team
Addison Lambert, London, junior
Avelina Wagner, Delaware Buckeye Valley, junior
Jenna Wolf, Columbus Bishop Ready, senior
Alex Dixon, Urbana, senior
Averie Layman, Batavia, junior
Caroline Roelle, Dayton Oakwood, senior
Brooke Wiley, Millbury Lake, junior
Ari Dimacchia, Elyria Catholic, sophomore
Ally Sharrer, Canal Fulton Northwest, junior
Myleigh Williams, McConnelsville Morgan, senior
Division V
Player of the Year: Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf
Coach of the Year: Nathan Warner, London Madison-Plains
First Team
Jeniya Bowers, Columbus Africentric, senior
Kendall Owens, Columbus Academy, senior
Anna Stroup, London Madison-Plains, sophomore
Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, senior
Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, senior
Ava Boccio, Bellville Clear Fork, junior
Madyson Sokolowski, LaGrange Keystone, junior
Ava Maibach, Creston Norwayne, senior
Addison Rhodes, Columbiana Crestview, senior
Laken Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, senior
Second Team
Jae’Veyonna Brown, Columbus Africentric, senior
Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake, senior
Bailey Russell, Proctorville Fairland, senior
Addison Godby, Proctorville Fairland, senior
Whitney Dixon, Cincinnati Madeira, junior
Katey Litten, Versailles, senior
Miller Spreen, Cincinnati Mariemont, senior
Madison McKee, Ottawa-Glandorf, junior
Avery Russell, Chagrin Falls, junior
Elizabeth Dunmire, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, senior
Mandy Cardinal, Garrettsville Garfield, senior
Third Team
Taylor Evans, Amanda-Clearcreek, senior
Keke Woods, Portsmouth, junior
Adyson Bales, Anna, junior
Michaela Firks, West Milton/Milton-Union, junior
Zoe Walters, Beachwood, sophomore
Allie DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, senior
Ava Edwards, Uhrichsville Claymont, senior
Giana Chirpas, Martins Ferry, junior
Elli Wallick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, junior
Brinley Barnett, Bellville Clear Fork, senior
Division VI
Player of the Year: Kendell Skiver, Toledo Ottawa Hills
Coaches of the Year: Bill Mitchin Johnstown Northridge; Stefanie Landis, Pleasant Hill Newton
First Team
Tatum Lusher, Grandview Heights, senior
Janay Carter, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, sophomore
Maycee Muselin, Marion Elgin, junior
Cassidy Lane, Castalia Margaretta, senior
Kendell Skiver, Toledo Ottawa Hills, sophomore
Carys Crossland, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior
Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, senior
Brenlee Cottrill, Stewart Federal Hocking, junior
Elly Evarts, Gibsonburg, junior
Leah Keib, Smithville, senior
Colbie Curall, Rootstown, senior
Second Team
Ilahana Speelman, Sugar Grove Berne Union, freshman
Ava Travis, Johnstown Northridge, senior
Jenna Mannon, West Jefferson, junior
Clara Forrest, Mechanicsburg, junior
Nicole Nesby, Columbus Grove, 6-0, senior
Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior
Lexi Moore, Haviland Wayne Trace, senior
Marissa Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, junior
Grace Finefrock, Canton Central Catholic, junior
Brenna Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, senior
Third Team
Gracie Bills, Belpre, junior
Ava Astorino, West Liberty-Salem, senior
Adalynn Hines, New Madison Tri-Village, senior
Kendal Palte, Columbus Grove, senior
Natalie Miller, Columbia Station Columbia, sophomore
Sarah Belden, Canton Central Catholic, senior
Kylie Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale, senior
Katie Kellogg, Salineville Southern, freshman
Macy Mullet, Berlin Hiland, junior
Kaci Tsoras, Shadyside, senior
Caroline Sheldon, Bucyrus Wynford, junior
Division VII
Player of the Year: Lacie Allison, North Baltimore
Coach of the Year: Mike Bashore, Russia
First Team
Haylee Beachy, Plain City Shekinah Christian, senior
Hadli Gillum, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, sophomore
Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, junior
Hazel Francis, Russia, junior
Brooklyn Koester, Ottoville, junior
Lacie Allison, North Baltimore, sophomore
Morgan Kern, McComb, junior
Briella Bendik, Elyria Open Door Christian, freshman
Didi Ryan, Warren JFK, junior
Sofia Secrest, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 14.6.
Second Team
Zarah Roby, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, senior
Jaysa Bryant, Portsmouth Notre Dame, junior
Brooklynn Seubert, Union City Mississinawa Valley, senior
Maria Christian, Cedarville, sophomore
Addison Schang, Gorham Fayette, senior
Alivia Farnham, Edgerton, senior
Kya Brandt, Leipsic, freshman
Riley McPeek, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, freshman
Ivy Kaminski, Middlefield Cardinal, junior
Gianna Pompelia, Warren JFK, senior
Third Team
Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, junior
Jillian Geis, Middletown Christian, junior
Liza Poeppelman, Fort Loramie, sophomore
Princess Webster, Lockland, junior
Ryland Workman, South Charleston Southeastern, senior
Kennedy Kunkle, Gorham Fayette, sophomore
Addilyn Huber, Kalida, junior
Brooklynn Domzalski, Cuyahoga Heights, sophomore
Quincy Miller, Berlin Center Western Reserve, senior
Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, senior
(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie