2025-26 Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams for Each Division Announced

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced its girls basketball coaches and players of the year, along with All-Ohio teams for each division.

Divisions IV through VII were unveiled on Monday, while Divisions I through III were revealed on Tuesday.

Below are the honorees for each division:

Division I

Player of the Year: Whitney Stafford, Lewis Center Olentangy

Coach of the Year: Andrew Booth, Wadsworth

First Team

Zoe Coleman, Pickerington Central, junior

Whitney Stafford, Lewis Center Olentangy, senior

Maddie Lepley, Massillon Jackson, senior

Lauren Decker, Wadsworth, senior

Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, senior

Erin Thomas, Cincinnati Princeton, sophomore

Bella Swisshelm, Batavia West Clermont, freshman

Nina Rodriguez, Mentor, senior

Second Team

Mya Taylor, Canton McKinley, senior

Anna Habra, Mason, senior

Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont, sophomore

McKenzie Jones, Springboro, senior

Kev’iya Parrish, Cincinnati Western Hills, freshman

Sidney Butera, Strongsville, junior

Regan Braaten, Berea-Midpark, junior

Davinee Harris, Findlay, sophomore

Third Team

Riley Blankenship, Dublin Coffman, sophomore

Calli Geller, Newark, junior

Mary Kidwell, New Albany, senior

Calli Ludban, Hilliard Darby, freshman

Blossom Wallace, Pickerington Central, senior

Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, senior

Gabby Chadwell, Milford, junior

Ashlyn McKinney, Mentor, freshman

Division II

Player of the Year: Sydney Mobley, Sunbury Big Walnut

Coach of the Year: Scott Smith, Cincinnati Seton

First Team

Sydney Mobley, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior

Ella Martin, Westerville Central, senior

Mia Vieth, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

Lauren Bain, Cincinnati Seton, senior

Leah Pike, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, senior

Gemma Wichmann, Rocky River Magnificat, senior

Delaney Pierce, Massillon Washington, sophomore

Niera Stevens, Akron Hoban, senior

Second Team

Javaya Harley, Columbus Northland, senior

Remy Largent, Sunbury Big Walnut, junior

Aubrey Fritz, Riverside Stebbins, senior

Bella Rogers, Loveland, junior

Grace Krahl, Sylvania Northview, senior

Corrin Voltz, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, junior

Lila Kleve, Massillon Perry, senior

Haydn Paul, Macedonia Nordonia, senior

Third Team

Whitley Davis, Cincinnati Winton Woods, senior

Brynn Ward, Fremont Ross, freshman

Jade Latson, Toledo Start, senior

Jesse Simon, Olmsted Falls, senior

Kaitlin Dobida, Eastlake North, senior

Ashley Perdion, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, junior

Zoe McCort, North Canton Hoover, senior

Taylor Dye, Twinsburg, senior

Division III

Players of the Year: Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto

Coach of the Year: Tyler Hardcastle, Zanesville

First Team

Nylah McShan, Steubenville, senior

Naomie “Pinky” Burkett, Columbus Hartley, sophomore

Kennedy Houston, Columbus Centennial, junior

Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, senior

Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, senior

Kennedy Lacey, Ashland, junior

Trinity Lazzara, Norwalk, senior

Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush, junior

Evelyn McKnight, Copley, senior

Melania Cornute, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, junior

Second Team

Elle Mortimer, Granville, junior

Leigha Acoff, Cincinnati Woodward, senior

Libby Bunsold, Bellbrook, sophomore

Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, senior

Abbi Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, sophomore

Kallie Thames, Toledo Notre Dame, senior

Gianna LaMarco, Madison, sophomore

Nylah Mason, Lyndhurst Brush, sophomore

Jenna Triveri, Canfield, senior

Sydney Ferguson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, sophomore

Alyssa Brown, Youngstown Chaney, junior

Third Team

Christiana Towns, Columbus Linden-McKinley, junior

Alexis Wooten, Columbus Hamilton Township, senior

Ja'Kyiah Cook, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, freshman

Bella Cobb, Oxford Talawanda, freshman

Jadelyn Jenike, Mt. Orab Western Brown, sophomore

Serenity Bolden, Toledo Central Catholic, senior

Izzy Lapp, Parma Padua Franciscan, sophomore

Olivia Miller, Avon Lake, senior

Grace Shondel, Medina Highland, senior

Claire VanDamme, Kent Roosevelt, senior

Maddie Garber, Dresden Tri-Valley, senior

Ayawna Gladden, Zanesville, junior

(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).

Division IV

Player of the Year: Tristan Williams, Shaker Heights Laurel

Coach of the Year: Josh Blakeman, Circleville

First Team

Leila Carter, Columbus International, senior

Addison Edgington, Circleville, junior

Lucy Luers, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, sophomore

Samaya Wilkins, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, junior

Kaitlyn Turinksy, Bellevue, senior

Tristan Williams, Shaker Heights Laurel, senior

Carly Kray, Ashtabula Edgewood, junior

Dakota Graham, Norton, senior

Kaydence Walker, Wintersville Indian Creek, junior

Kylie Ujcich, Carrollton, senior

Second Team

Kiannah Ingram, Logan Elm, senior

Zoey Conn, St. Paris Graham, junior

Jolie Gudorf, Brookville, sophomore

Makenna Moritz, Genoa Area, junior

Taitum Jeffrey, Clyde, junior

Annie Sullivan, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, freshman

Claire Coljohn, Parma Heights Holy Name, junior

Faelynn Beckrest, Chesterland West Geauga, junior

Madi Hoopes, Beloit West Branch, freshman

Evie Barth, Seville Cloverleaf, senior

Third Team

Addison Lambert, London, junior

Avelina Wagner, Delaware Buckeye Valley, junior

Jenna Wolf, Columbus Bishop Ready, senior

Alex Dixon, Urbana, senior

Averie Layman, Batavia, junior

Caroline Roelle, Dayton Oakwood, senior

Brooke Wiley, Millbury Lake, junior

Ari Dimacchia, Elyria Catholic, sophomore

Ally Sharrer, Canal Fulton Northwest, junior

Myleigh Williams, McConnelsville Morgan, senior

Division V

Player of the Year: Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf

Coach of the Year: Nathan Warner, London Madison-Plains

First Team

Jeniya Bowers, Columbus Africentric, senior

Kendall Owens, Columbus Academy, senior

Anna Stroup, London Madison-Plains, sophomore

Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, senior

Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, senior

Ava Boccio, Bellville Clear Fork, junior

Madyson Sokolowski, LaGrange Keystone, junior

Ava Maibach, Creston Norwayne, senior

Addison Rhodes, Columbiana Crestview, senior

Laken Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, senior

Second Team

Jae’Veyonna Brown, Columbus Africentric, senior

Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake, senior

Bailey Russell, Proctorville Fairland, senior

Addison Godby, Proctorville Fairland, senior

Whitney Dixon, Cincinnati Madeira, junior

Katey Litten, Versailles, senior

Miller Spreen, Cincinnati Mariemont, senior

Madison McKee, Ottawa-Glandorf, junior

Avery Russell, Chagrin Falls, junior

Elizabeth Dunmire, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, senior

Mandy Cardinal, Garrettsville Garfield, senior

Third Team

Taylor Evans, Amanda-Clearcreek, senior

Keke Woods, Portsmouth, junior

Adyson Bales, Anna, junior

Michaela Firks, West Milton/Milton-Union, junior

Zoe Walters, Beachwood, sophomore

Allie DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, senior

Ava Edwards, Uhrichsville Claymont, senior

Giana Chirpas, Martins Ferry, junior

Elli Wallick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, junior

Brinley Barnett, Bellville Clear Fork, senior

Division VI

Player of the Year: Kendell Skiver, Toledo Ottawa Hills

Coaches of the Year: Bill Mitchin Johnstown Northridge; Stefanie Landis, Pleasant Hill Newton

First Team

Tatum Lusher, Grandview Heights, senior

Janay Carter, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, sophomore

Maycee Muselin, Marion Elgin, junior

Cassidy Lane, Castalia Margaretta, senior

Kendell Skiver, Toledo Ottawa Hills, sophomore

Carys Crossland, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior

Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, senior

Brenlee Cottrill, Stewart Federal Hocking, junior

Elly Evarts, Gibsonburg, junior

Leah Keib, Smithville, senior

Colbie Curall, Rootstown, senior

Second Team

Ilahana Speelman, Sugar Grove Berne Union, freshman

Ava Travis, Johnstown Northridge, senior

Jenna Mannon, West Jefferson, junior

Clara Forrest, Mechanicsburg, junior

Nicole Nesby, Columbus Grove, 6-0, senior

Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, senior

Lexi Moore, Haviland Wayne Trace, senior

Marissa Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, junior

Grace Finefrock, Canton Central Catholic, junior

Brenna Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, senior

Third Team

Gracie Bills, Belpre, junior

Ava Astorino, West Liberty-Salem, senior

Adalynn Hines, New Madison Tri-Village, senior

Kendal Palte, Columbus Grove, senior

Natalie Miller, Columbia Station Columbia, sophomore

Sarah Belden, Canton Central Catholic, senior

Kylie Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale, senior

Katie Kellogg, Salineville Southern, freshman

Macy Mullet, Berlin Hiland, junior

Kaci Tsoras, Shadyside, senior

Caroline Sheldon, Bucyrus Wynford, junior

Division VII

Player of the Year: Lacie Allison, North Baltimore

Coach of the Year: Mike Bashore, Russia

First Team

Haylee Beachy, Plain City Shekinah Christian, senior

Hadli Gillum, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, sophomore

Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, junior

Hazel Francis, Russia, junior

Brooklyn Koester, Ottoville, junior

Lacie Allison, North Baltimore, sophomore

Morgan Kern, McComb, junior

Briella Bendik, Elyria Open Door Christian, freshman

Didi Ryan, Warren JFK, junior

Sofia Secrest, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 14.6.

Second Team

Zarah Roby, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, senior

Jaysa Bryant, Portsmouth Notre Dame, junior

Brooklynn Seubert, Union City Mississinawa Valley, senior

Maria Christian, Cedarville, sophomore

Addison Schang, Gorham Fayette, senior

Alivia Farnham, Edgerton, senior

Kya Brandt, Leipsic, freshman

Riley McPeek, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, freshman

Ivy Kaminski, Middlefield Cardinal, junior

Gianna Pompelia, Warren JFK, senior

Third Team

Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, junior

Jillian Geis, Middletown Christian, junior

Liza Poeppelman, Fort Loramie, sophomore

Princess Webster, Lockland, junior

Ryland Workman, South Charleston Southeastern, senior

Kennedy Kunkle, Gorham Fayette, sophomore

Addilyn Huber, Kalida, junior

Brooklynn Domzalski, Cuyahoga Heights, sophomore

Quincy Miller, Berlin Center Western Reserve, senior

Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, senior

(Honorable and special mentions for Divisions IV through VII can be found here).

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