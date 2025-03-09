Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (3/9/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from March 3-8, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lily Briscoe, Fr., Cypress Creek
The underclassman went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and one RBI in Monday’s win over Wharton, then she was 2 for 4 with two runs on Tuesday against Pasco and drove in a run on Friday versus River Ridge.
Alivia Miller, So., Springstead
She struck 17 batters over seven shutout innings in Monday’s win over Gulf, giving up just two hits, then went 2 for 3 with two runs and one RBI in Tuesday’s victory against Central.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
The Pirates ace fanned 17 across seven shutout innings in Monday’s win over Hernando, then struck out 12 in seven innings giving up just an unearned run in Thursday’s victory over Dunnellon while also going 3 for 3 in the game with a triple and three RBI.
Alexis Gattuso, Sr., Academy at the Lakes
She went 2 for 4 with a double and five RBI as the Wildcats beat Anclote 29-0 on Tuesday, then was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI on Wednesday against Wesley Chapel.
Abigail Males, Jr., Lecanto
She had two strong pitching performances for the Panthers, striking out 11 while giving up a run in seven innings in Tuesday’s win over Citrus and also going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBI, then fanning 15 in seven innings permitting just an unearned run while going 1 for 2 with a run and a RBI in Friday’s victory over Central.
Bailey Garrison, Fr., Wesley Chapel
The freshman smashed two home runs against Academy at the Lakes on Wednesday, finishing 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBI, then went 2 for 3 on Thursday against Berkeley Prep.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
In three games last week, the freshman struck out 35 batters over 16 innings, including a 17-strikeout performance over seven innings in Wednesday’s win over Boca Ciega.
Abigail Grubbs, Pasco
She struck out 13 Central batters in Thursday’s victory for the Pirates, giving up one run on two hits across seven innings, and she went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI, after she had 12 strikeouts in seven innings plus two hits of her own against Cypress Creek on Tuesday.
Alicia Demott, Jr., Citrus
In Thursday’s 14-11 win for the Hurricanes over Weeki Wachee, she came through going 4 for 4 with a run and five RBI.
Chloe Troupe, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior put together a 3 for 5 night at the plate on Tuesday in a win over Zephyrhills, with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI, and she also had a triple and a RBI on Thursday against River Ridge.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App