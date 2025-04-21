Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from April 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
The junior tossed eight shutout innings, striking out 16 while giving up four hits and a walk in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Springstead, then gave up just one hit and fanned 12 in seven innings while going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday’s victory over Lecanto.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
Across three games, all wins for the Buccaneers, the freshman combined to pitch 15 shutout innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out 39, and also going a combined 6 of 8 with a double, a triple, a home run, four runs and three RBI at the plate.
Alana Delaney, Sr., Gulf
The senior put together a monumental night at the plate in Monday’s win over Bishop McLaughlin, going 2 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and six RBI.
Madalyn Luider, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
In a win over Hernando Christian on Tuesday, the freshman was 4 for 4 with a double and two home runs, scoring four runs and totaling eight RBI, after going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI against Academy at the Lakes on Monday.
Jesse Anderson, So., Hudson
The underclassman had a big night in Monday’s win over Fivay, going 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI to pace the Cobras.
Juliana Martin, Jr., Wesley Chapel
The junior had a tremendous two days to start the week, going 3 for 3 with a run on Monday against Wharton, then 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over Strawberry Crest.
Jaila Mitchell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
The senior started the week going 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, a run and four RBI in Tuesday’s win over River Ridge, then was 1 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI on Thursday against Osceola, and finally she went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs in Friday’s victory over Tamarac
Taylor Tucker, Fr., Mitchell
As a hitter the freshman had a big week, going 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI in Monday’s win over Zephyrhills, then was 4 for 4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s victory over Lecanto, while as a pitcher she threw a combined 14 innings giving up just an unearned run across three games.
Janie Badu, Jr., Fivay
She had a massive night in Wednesday’s win over Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, going 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and seven RBI.
Ailynn Hauschen, Sr., River Ridge
The senior smashed two home runs in Wednesday’s win over Academy at the Lakes, finishing 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBI.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App