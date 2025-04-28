Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)
Florida high school softball has reached the end of the regular season, but our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state continue. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from April 21-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lilly Jackson, Jr., River Ridge
The junior struck out 13 batters across five innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk in Monday’s win over Countryside, and she also had a hit and drove in two runs.
Savannah Toukatly, Fr., Mitchell
The freshman had an amazing two games, finishing 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, two runs scored and six RBI in Monday’s win over Springstead, and followed up going 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and five RBI in Tuesday’s victory over Nature Coast.
Catherine Bell, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
She went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI while scoring five runs in Tuesday’s win over Hernando Christian Academy.
Oakley Riley, So., Cypress Creek
On Tuesday she finished 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI in a win over Zephyrhills, then she was 3 for 4 with two runs scored in Wednesday’s victory versus Springstead.
Jaila Mitchell, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
The senior hit a home run while going 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBI in the Gators’ win over Academy at the Lakes on Tuesday.
Paisley Williamson, Sr., Citrus
The senior went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday’s in over Springstead, while also pitching a complete game giving up one earned run in seven innings and striking out seven, plus she was 2 for 4 with a run on Wednesday against South Sumter.
Jenna Spengler, So., Hudson
The underclassman finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI as the Cobras blanked Anclote on Tuesday 17-0.
Bailey Garrison, Fr., Wesley Chapel
The freshman had a strong game in Tuesday’s win over Sumner, going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBI, then was 2 for 3 with a double in Wednesday’s victory over Sickles.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
The freshman struck out 17 batters over seven innings, tossing a one-hit shutout as the Buccaneers beat Sunlake on Tuesday 2-0.
Chloe Troupe, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over Central, then was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs in Wednesday’s victory over Nature Coast.
