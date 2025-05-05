Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (5/5/2025)
Florida high school softball has reached the postseason, but our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state continue. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of district tournaments.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from April 28-May 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lily Jackson, Jr., River Ridge
The junior struck out 14 Springstead batters over seven innings, giving up one run in the District 5A-8 final victory after pitching a complete game, two-hit shutout in the semifinals against Wesley Chapel.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
In the District 3A-6 final, the junior fanned 13 over seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits in a win over Hernando, after she struck out eight in five shutout innings against Dunnellon in the semifinals.
Bella Veraldi, So., Hudson
The sophomore finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI in the District 4A-9 final win over Pasco, after she was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the semifinal against Gulf.
Katelynn Blethen, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The junior went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run, scoring four times and tallying five RBI as the Warriors beat Hernando Christian in a District 1A-7 quarterfinal on Monday.
Abigail Males, Jr., Lecanto
In the Panthers’ District 4A-5 quarterfinal win over Leesburg on the Monday, the junior struck out 16 across seven shutout innings, and she was also 1 for 3 with an RBI, then followed by fanning 13 batters in six innings against Vanguard in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Hannah Wadyka, Sr., Zephyrhills
She finished 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI in Monday’s District 4A-9 Tournament quarterfinal, and the senior pitched an abbreviated complete game giving up an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out five in three innings in a win over Fivay.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
The freshman struck out 17 batters in seven shutout innings, giving up just a run and a walk in a District 4A-9 quarterfinal win over Central on Monday.
Madalyn Luider, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
She had an astounding nine RBI in Tuesday’s District 1A-7 quarterfinal win over Bishop McLaughlin, going 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple while scoring four runs, then went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in Wednesday’s semifinal against Cambridge Christian.
Taylor Tucker, Fr., Mitchell
She finished 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBI in a District 6A-11 semifinal win over Largo on Tuesday, and was 1 for 3 with an RBI in Wednesday’s final against East Lake.
LeAnna Clark, Jr., Hernando
The junior finished 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, a run and five RBI in a win over Nature Coast in Wednesday’s District 3A-6 semifinal.
